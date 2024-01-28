Gaza: Israeli military continues offensive against Hamas

The Israel Defense Forces, or IDF, provided an update on their ongoing assaults on the terrorist organization Hamas in Gaza. Forces from the IDF’s 98th Paratroopers Division are continuing “intense” fighting in the southern Gazan area of Khan Yunis as part of the advance. Simultaneously, the 5th Reserve Infantry Brigade fighters located and destroyed a terrorist tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, eliminating terrorists and locating weaponry.

IDF commandos are also continuing “intense” fighting in the Khan Yunis area.

Also, forces of the Egoz Infantry unit identified a terrorist squad armed with RPGs and eliminated the terrorists and fighters of the Maglan Commando unit eliminated a number of terrorists and located weapons in the area.

Meanwhile, the Israel Air Force, in cooperation with the IDF’s 7th Armored Brigade, eliminated two terrorists in the area of the city using a fighter plane.

In the centre of the Gaza strip, the Nahal Infantry Brigade directed a manned aircraft from a distance that eliminated a terrorist located near them.