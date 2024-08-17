Gaza Reports First Polio Case In Years, Officials Issue Health Risk Warnings

For the first time after years, Gaza reported a polio case since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7. This case, involves a 10-month-old unvaccinated child from Deir al-Balah, who was diagnosed following tests conducted at Jordan. Confirm Palestinian health officials.

As per AP, WHO (World Health Organization) has reported that three children in Gaza are showing symptoms of acute flaccid paralysis, even though it isn’t confirmed. Notably, it is considered a common symptom of polio.

Meanwhile, last month, the polio virus was found in wastewater from two major cities in Gaza. Thus, raising concerns about a potential outbreak.

Earlier on late august, in order to enable the vaccination of 640,000 Palestinian children against polio, the UN proposed a seven-day ceasefire.

According to health officials, a ceasefire is essential to stop the spread of the disease and provide treatment to patients.