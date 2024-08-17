Sunday, August 18, 2024

Gaza Reports First Polio Case In Years, Officials Issue Health Risk Warnings

Gaza Reports First Polio Case In Years, Officials Issue Health Risk Warnings

For the first time after years, Gaza reported a polio case since the Israel-Hamas conflict began on October 7.  This case, involves a 10-month-old unvaccinated child from Deir al-Balah, who was diagnosed following tests conducted at Jordan. Confirm Palestinian health officials.

As per AP, WHO (World Health Organization) has reported that three children in Gaza are showing symptoms of acute flaccid paralysis, even though it isn’t confirmed. Notably, it is considered a common symptom of polio.

Also Read: WHO Sends Over One Million Polio Vaccines to Gaza Amid Virus Detection

Meanwhile, last month, the polio virus was found in wastewater from two major cities in Gaza. Thus, raising concerns about a potential outbreak.

Earlier on late august, in order to enable the vaccination of 640,000 Palestinian children against polio, the UN proposed a seven-day ceasefire.

Must Read: WHO cautions countries to focus on health emergencies like malaria, polio along with COVID-19

According to health officials, a ceasefire is essential to stop the spread of the disease and provide treatment to patients.

addBlock

Recent Post

Pannun Assassination Plot Accused’s 1st Interview To TSG: Political Game By FBI, ‘I’m a pawn’

Pannun Assassination Plot Accused’s 1st Interview To TSG: Political Game By FBI, ‘I’m a pawn’

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On This Date

J&k Elections: Doda To Participate In First Phase Of Voting, Nomination To Be Filed On...

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

Thailand: King Maha Vajiralongkorn Backs Paetongtarn Shinawatra As Country’s Next PM

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

The Ultimate Guide To Monsoon Foods: What To Eat For A Healthy Season

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Interact With PSUs Banks, To Review RRBs & PSB’s Bank Performance

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

Amit Shah Announces BJP Membership Drive Starting September 1

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

What Is Rattirer Sathi? New Safety Program For Women In West Bengal

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox