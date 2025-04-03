Home
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
Gaza ‘Security Zone’: Hundreds of Thousands Flee As Israeli Forces Advance Into Rafah

In one of the largest mass displacements of the war, hundreds of thousands of Gazans fled to neighboring areas as IDF moved into Rafah on Thursday.

Gaza ‘Security Zone’: Hundreds of Thousands Flee As Israeli Forces Advance Into Rafah

In one of the largest mass displacements of the ongoing war, hundreds of thousands of Gazans have fled to neighboring areas as Israeli forces moved into the city of Rafah on Thursday.


In one of the largest mass displacements of the ongoing war, hundreds of thousands of Gazans have fled to neighboring areas as Israeli forces moved into the city of Rafah on Thursday, Reuters reported on Thursday. Rafah, located at Gaza’s southern edge, had served as one of the last refuges for civilians who had already been displaced by months of bombing.

The move comes a day after Israel announced its intention to seize large swaths of Gaza as part of a newly established “security zone.” Israeli forces began pushing into Rafah, a city now described by locals as being “wiped out”, the report said. According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 97 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in the past 24 hours, including 20 victims of a dawn attack in Gaza City’s Shejaia suburb.

Fear of Permanent Displacement

Residents of Gaza have expressed growing concern over Israel’s long-term plans for the “security zone.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to this area as the “Morag Axis,” which is situated between Rafah and Khan Younis and was once home to a former Israeli settlement.

For many residents, the report said, this latest offensive is not only a devastating blow to their homes but also to their livelihood. The security zone encompasses some of Gaza’s last remaining agricultural lands and vital water infrastructure, critical resources for the territory’s 2.3 million residents. Many evacuees fear that the continued military occupation will leave them permanently homeless.

Since the expiration of the ceasefire in March, Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza. With food, medicine, and fuel in short supply, basic amenities have reportedly become unaffordable. Markets in Gaza have emptied, and residents are struggling to survive amid the widespread destruction.

Israeli Strikes and Hostage Situation

As Israeli forces advance through Gaza, they continue to target key locations they claim are associated with Hamas operations. Meanwhile, the ongoing war, which began with a deadly Hamas attack on Israeli communities in October 2023, has resulted in more than 50,000 Palestinian casualties, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

Israeli officials have asserted their determination to eliminate Hamas, which they blame for the October 7 attack that reportedly claimed the lives of over 1,200 Israelis and took more than 250 hostages. In return, Hamas continues to hold 59 hostages, and the group has insisted that any potential truce must include their release.

newsx

