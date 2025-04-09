Gaza Under Fire: Palestinian Envoy Accuses US and Israel Of ‘Unrelenting Aggression’

Palestine’s Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has made scathing remarks about the current violence in Gaza, accusing both the United States and Israel of orchestrating what he described as a “genocidal war” against Palestinians.

Palestine’s Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has made scathing remarks about the current violence in Gaza, accusing both the United States and Israel of orchestrating what he described as a “genocidal war” against Palestinians. He rejected the term “conflict” to describe the events unfolding, stating that the scale and intensity of the assault go far beyond that.

“This is not a conflict. It is an Israeli or American-Israeli war on Palestine, on Gaza and against the Palestinian people,” he said. “You cannot call this conflict. You can call a conflict between two friends a conflict. But this is a genocidal war conducted by the US and Israel against Palestinian people.”

Violence Beyond Gaza: West Bank Also Under Siege

Abu Shawesh pointed out that the aggression is not confined to Gaza alone. He alleged that Israeli operations have spread into the West Bank, an area devoid of Hamas or other armed groups.

He claimed, “It is not only on Gaza; you should have a look at the West Bank, where there is no Hamas and no other military group. The Israelis themselves declared war on Palestinians in the West Bank, they had already ethnically cleansed 40,000 Palestinians from the refugee camps.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He emphasized that this was not a targeted military campaign but a broader offensive aimed at the Palestinian population as a whole.

“This is a war against Palestinian people, not on Gaza or issues like this,” he added.

Solidarity with India and Bollywood Icons

The envoy also touched on the longstanding cultural and political ties between Palestine and India. Highlighting the emotional bond, he referenced popular Indian cinema and historical leaders as sources of inspiration.

“Let me alert you and all Indian people that Bollywood and Indian cinema, in particular Amitabh Bachchan, is a champion for us… We have a lot of connection with India when it came to fighting for liberty, for our freedom… Let us also remember Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and all those leaders – someone we are proud of… Nehru is a very famous name in Palestine.”

UN Raises Alarm Over Humanitarian Crisis

Adding to the international concerns, the United Nations revealed that almost 400,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza since the ceasefire collapsed. According to the Anadolu News Agency, no measures have been taken to ensure the safety of civilians.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the continued Israeli airstrikes, noting the devastating toll on non-combatants.

“People in Gaza, including many children, are being killed, injured and maimed for life,” Dujarric stated, as quoted by the agency.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘The Bond Market Is ‘Beautiful,’ Says Trump, Amid Market Fluctuations