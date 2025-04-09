Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Gaza Under Fire: Palestinian Envoy Accuses US and Israel Of ‘Unrelenting Aggression’

Gaza Under Fire: Palestinian Envoy Accuses US and Israel Of ‘Unrelenting Aggression’

Palestine’s Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has made scathing remarks about the current violence in Gaza, accusing both the United States and Israel of orchestrating what he described as a “genocidal war” against Palestinians.

Gaza Under Fire: Palestinian Envoy Accuses US and Israel Of ‘Unrelenting Aggression’

Gaza Under Fire: Palestinian Envoy Accuses US and Israel Of 'Unrelenting Aggression'


Palestine’s Ambassador to India, Abdullah Abu Shawesh, has made scathing remarks about the current violence in Gaza, accusing both the United States and Israel of orchestrating what he described as a “genocidal war” against Palestinians. He rejected the term “conflict” to describe the events unfolding, stating that the scale and intensity of the assault go far beyond that.

“This is not a conflict. It is an Israeli or American-Israeli war on Palestine, on Gaza and against the Palestinian people,” he said. “You cannot call this conflict. You can call a conflict between two friends a conflict. But this is a genocidal war conducted by the US and Israel against Palestinian people.”

Violence Beyond Gaza: West Bank Also Under Siege

Abu Shawesh pointed out that the aggression is not confined to Gaza alone. He alleged that Israeli operations have spread into the West Bank, an area devoid of Hamas or other armed groups.

He claimed, “It is not only on Gaza; you should have a look at the West Bank, where there is no Hamas and no other military group. The Israelis themselves declared war on Palestinians in the West Bank, they had already ethnically cleansed 40,000 Palestinians from the refugee camps.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He emphasized that this was not a targeted military campaign but a broader offensive aimed at the Palestinian population as a whole.

“This is a war against Palestinian people, not on Gaza or issues like this,” he added.

Solidarity with India and Bollywood Icons

The envoy also touched on the longstanding cultural and political ties between Palestine and India. Highlighting the emotional bond, he referenced popular Indian cinema and historical leaders as sources of inspiration.

“Let me alert you and all Indian people that Bollywood and Indian cinema, in particular Amitabh Bachchan, is a champion for us… We have a lot of connection with India when it came to fighting for liberty, for our freedom… Let us also remember Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and all those leaders – someone we are proud of… Nehru is a very famous name in Palestine.”

UN Raises Alarm Over Humanitarian Crisis

Adding to the international concerns, the United Nations revealed that almost 400,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee their homes in Gaza since the ceasefire collapsed. According to the Anadolu News Agency, no measures have been taken to ensure the safety of civilians.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric condemned the continued Israeli airstrikes, noting the devastating toll on non-combatants.

“People in Gaza, including many children, are being killed, injured and maimed for life,” Dujarric stated, as quoted by the agency.

(With Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: ‘The Bond Market Is ‘Beautiful,’ Says Trump, Amid Market Fluctuations

 

Filed under

gaza Israel Palestinian Envoy US

newsx

Gaza Under Fire: Palestinian Envoy Accuses US and Israel Of ‘Unrelenting Aggression’
US Stock Market Soars Aft

US Stock Market Soars After Wild Rollercoaster Ride In Trade War Chaos!
newsx

‘The Bond Market Is ‘Beautiful,’ Says Trump, Amid Market Fluctuations
newsx

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Ruling On Authority To Fire Independent Agency Officials
newsx

Trump’s Tariff Policy Sparks Apprehension, He Says ‘Some People Are Getting A Little Bit Afraid’
Fitch Ratings Cautions US

Fitch Ratings Cautions That US Tariffs Won’t Solve Structural Fiscal Problems
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Stock Market Soars After Wild Rollercoaster Ride In Trade War Chaos!

US Stock Market Soars After Wild Rollercoaster Ride In Trade War Chaos!

‘The Bond Market Is ‘Beautiful,’ Says Trump, Amid Market Fluctuations

‘The Bond Market Is ‘Beautiful,’ Says Trump, Amid Market Fluctuations

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Ruling On Authority To Fire Independent Agency Officials

Trump Seeks Supreme Court Ruling On Authority To Fire Independent Agency Officials

Trump’s Tariff Policy Sparks Apprehension, He Says ‘Some People Are Getting A Little Bit Afraid’

Trump’s Tariff Policy Sparks Apprehension, He Says ‘Some People Are Getting A Little Bit Afraid’

Fitch Ratings Cautions That US Tariffs Won’t Solve Structural Fiscal Problems

Fitch Ratings Cautions That US Tariffs Won’t Solve Structural Fiscal Problems

Entertainment

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Claims AR Rahman Made Padma Awardees Wait On Bench For Nearly Three Hours

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst Nightmare, Lost My Self-Respect

Apoorva Mukhija Returns Post India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Made Her Father Live His Worst

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence: Have No Other Place To Go

Video: Family Drama Takes A Turn, Manchu Manoj Protests Outside His Father Mohan Babu’s Residence:

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Gets Revealed

Leaked: Sai Pallavi Looks Busy On Set As Her New Look As Sita From Ranbir

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

On Which Date Is Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol’s Iconic DDLJ Statue Getting Unveiled In London?

Lifestyle

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank