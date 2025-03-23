Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Largest Southern Hospital, Sparking Outrage

Israel’s military launched a strike on Sunday night targeting the largest hospital in southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital, killing one person and wounding others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Israel’s military launched a strike on Sunday night targeting the largest hospital in southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital, killing one person and wounding others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The attack also ignited a large fire, adding to the devastation in the war-torn region.

The airstrike struck the hospital’s surgical building in Khan Younis, mere days after the facility had been overwhelmed by casualties from Israel’s renewed military operations. This latest escalation follows Israel’s resumption of warfare last week with a surprise wave of airstrikes, further straining an already collapsing healthcare system.

Civilian Toll and Escalating Unrest

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, including 673 deaths since Tuesday’s renewed bombardment. The Israeli military defended its actions, stating that the strike targeted a Hamas militant. Israel has consistently blamed Hamas for civilian casualties, asserting that the militant group operates within densely populated areas.

Meanwhile, unrest has grown within Israel, with protests intensifying against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Sunday, his government voted no confidence in the attorney general, a move critics view as an attempt to consolidate power. “I’m worried for the future of this country. And I think it has to stop. We have to change direction,” said Avital Halperin, one of the hundreds of protesters outside Netanyahu’s office. Police arrested three demonstrators during the protest.

Mass Displacement and Humanitarian Crisis

In Rafah, thousands of Palestinians were ordered to evacuate the heavily bombarded Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, forcing them to seek refuge in Muwasi, a sprawling tent camp with dire conditions. Families fled under heavy fire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service reported losing contact with a 10-member team responding to airstrikes in Rafah, with some members believed to be wounded.

Hamas Leader Killed Amid Renewed Fighting

Amid the relentless airstrikes, Hamas confirmed that Salah Bardawil, a senior figure in its political bureau, was killed in Muwasi alongside his wife. The Israeli military acknowledged responsibility for the strike.

Hospitals in southern Gaza reported receiving 24 more bodies overnight, many of them women and children. According to Dr. Munir al-Boursh, Gaza’s Health Ministry general director, the death toll includes over 15,600 children, with 872 of them under one year old. While the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, it claims that women and children account for more than half of the deaths. Israel, on the other hand, estimates that it has killed around 20,000 Hamas fighters but has not provided evidence.

Ceasefire Collapse and New West Bank Settlements

The fragile ceasefire that had paused hostilities earlier this year collapsed last week when Hamas and Israel failed to reach a long-term agreement. The initial truce had facilitated the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and humanitarian aid had briefly surged into Gaza. However, with Israel cutting off supplies earlier this month to pressure Hamas into renegotiating, peace talks never resumed.

In another contentious move, Israel’s Cabinet approved the establishment of 13 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. According to Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister, these settlements will receive independent budgets and elect their own governments. Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog, stated this brings the total number of Israeli settlements in the West Bank—considered illegal under international law—to 140.

As the conflict deepens, the humanitarian crisis worsens, leaving civilians in an increasingly desperate situation. Calls for international intervention are growing, but with no ceasefire negotiations in sight, the war’s toll on Gaza’s population continues to mount.

