Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

Israel’s military launched a strike on Sunday night targeting the largest hospital in southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital, killing one person and wounding others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says

Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza’s Largest Southern Hospital, Sparking Outrage


Israel’s military launched a strike on Sunday night targeting the largest hospital in southern Gaza, Nasser Hospital, killing one person and wounding others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The attack also ignited a large fire, adding to the devastation in the war-torn region.

The airstrike struck the hospital’s surgical building in Khan Younis, mere days after the facility had been overwhelmed by casualties from Israel’s renewed military operations. This latest escalation follows Israel’s resumption of warfare last week with a surprise wave of airstrikes, further straining an already collapsing healthcare system.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Civilian Toll and Escalating Unrest

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that over 50,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, including 673 deaths since Tuesday’s renewed bombardment. The Israeli military defended its actions, stating that the strike targeted a Hamas militant. Israel has consistently blamed Hamas for civilian casualties, asserting that the militant group operates within densely populated areas.

Meanwhile, unrest has grown within Israel, with protests intensifying against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. On Sunday, his government voted no confidence in the attorney general, a move critics view as an attempt to consolidate power. “I’m worried for the future of this country. And I think it has to stop. We have to change direction,” said Avital Halperin, one of the hundreds of protesters outside Netanyahu’s office. Police arrested three demonstrators during the protest.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mass Displacement and Humanitarian Crisis

In Rafah, thousands of Palestinians were ordered to evacuate the heavily bombarded Tel al-Sultan neighborhood, forcing them to seek refuge in Muwasi, a sprawling tent camp with dire conditions. Families fled under heavy fire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service reported losing contact with a 10-member team responding to airstrikes in Rafah, with some members believed to be wounded.

Hamas Leader Killed Amid Renewed Fighting

Amid the relentless airstrikes, Hamas confirmed that Salah Bardawil, a senior figure in its political bureau, was killed in Muwasi alongside his wife. The Israeli military acknowledged responsibility for the strike.

Hospitals in southern Gaza reported receiving 24 more bodies overnight, many of them women and children. According to Dr. Munir al-Boursh, Gaza’s Health Ministry general director, the death toll includes over 15,600 children, with 872 of them under one year old. While the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, it claims that women and children account for more than half of the deaths. Israel, on the other hand, estimates that it has killed around 20,000 Hamas fighters but has not provided evidence.

Ceasefire Collapse and New West Bank Settlements

The fragile ceasefire that had paused hostilities earlier this year collapsed last week when Hamas and Israel failed to reach a long-term agreement. The initial truce had facilitated the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, and humanitarian aid had briefly surged into Gaza. However, with Israel cutting off supplies earlier this month to pressure Hamas into renegotiating, peace talks never resumed.

In another contentious move, Israel’s Cabinet approved the establishment of 13 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. According to Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s far-right finance minister, these settlements will receive independent budgets and elect their own governments. Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog, stated this brings the total number of Israeli settlements in the West Bank—considered illegal under international law—to 140.

As the conflict deepens, the humanitarian crisis worsens, leaving civilians in an increasingly desperate situation. Calls for international intervention are growing, but with no ceasefire negotiations in sight, the war’s toll on Gaza’s population continues to mount.

ALSO READ: Saudi Arabia Hosts Crucial US-Ukraine Negotiations Amid Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 

Filed under

gaza Hamas Israel Israel Airstrike Nasser Hospital

On the occasion of Shahee

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To...
The US saw a significant

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%
newsx

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack
Businessman-turned-politi

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New...
Kanpur, UP, witnessed a h

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur
newsx

Gaza’s Largest Hospital Hit By Israeli Airstrike, Health Ministry Says
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To Inform Next Generation About Sacrifices Of Freedom Fighters’

Shaheed Diwas 2025: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Calls To Preserve History; Says ‘Duty To...

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%

F-1 Visa Denials Reach Highest In A Decade; Rejection Rate Hits 41%

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack

Pakistan Foils Border Infiltration, Kills 16 Khwarij Terrorists In Counter-Attack

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New Chief

Who Is Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Former Union Minister Set to Lead BJP in Kerala As New...

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur

When Father And Son Died Hours Apart; Buried Side By Side In Kanpur

Entertainment

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Wedding Plans Revealed, Couple To Marry In Venice: Report

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“My Life is Really Going to Change”: Andrew Burnap’s Big Moment with ‘Snow White’ Casting

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About Selena Gomez’s New Album

“Oh My Godddddddddddd!” Taylor Swift’s First Post in 100 Days On Instagram Is All About

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

Comedian Kathy Griffin Claims She’s Being Stalked After Calling Out Trump—Ask Fans for Help!

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

‘I Love You’: Daboo Malik’s Heartfelt Response To Amaal Mallik’s Emotional ‘Depression’ Revelation

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival