Saturday, October 12, 2024
Geneva: Om Birla to Lead Indian Delegation at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

Mr. Birla will also address to the Indian diaspora in Geneva on October 14.

Geneva: Om Birla to Lead Indian Delegation at Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

In a significant move to strengthen global parliamentary relations, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead a parliamentary delegation to the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva. Scheduled to take place from October 13 to 17, this prestigious event will gather representatives from 180 member parliaments worldwide, as well as 15 associate members.

During the assembly, Speaker Birla will address global leaders on the theme, *”Harnessing Science, Technology, and Innovation for a More Peaceful and Sustainable Future.”* His speech aims to highlight the importance of leveraging technology for progress in a way that promotes peace and sustainability.

Key Figures in the Delegation

Accompanying Mr. Birla will be an esteemed group of Indian representatives, including: Harivansh Singh, Deputy Chair of the Rajya Sabha; Bhartruhari Mahtab, MP; Anurag Singh Thakur, MP; Rajeev Shukla, MP; Vishnu Dayal Ram, MP; Aparajita Sarangi, MP; Dr. Sasmit Patra, MP; Mamata Mohanta, MP; Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General of Lok Sabha  and P. C. Mody, Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha.

This diverse group brings a wide range of expertise and experience, further enriching India’s representation on the global stage.

Engagements and Meetings

Aside from the main assembly, Mr. Birla and the delegation will participate in various meetings:

IPU Governing Council: As the IPU’s highest decision-making body, this council discusses key parliamentary strategies, governance, and global collaboration.

Executive Committee and Standing Committees: Members will take part in committee meetings to engage on critical issues facing international legislatures, including discussions on development, peace, and sustainability.

Additionally, Speaker Birla is expected to hold side meetings with his counterparts from other nations, fostering bilateral relations and promoting dialogue on shared interests.

Connecting with the Indian Diaspora

Mr. Birla will also address the Indian diaspora in Geneva on October 14. This session provides an opportunity to connect with Indian citizens abroad, sharing insights into India’s role in the IPU and the importance of representing India’s voice on international platforms.

The IPU Assembly is a unique forum that includes representatives from large nations, such as China and Indonesia, alongside smaller countries like Cabo Verde, San Marino, and Palau. This diversity enables nations, regardless of size, to contribute perspectives and work collaboratively towards shared goals of peace, democracy, and development.

