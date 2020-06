George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd on Wednesday urged the authorities to make necessary changes in the law enforcement. He said that the police should taught to use force rarely and only when life is at risk.

US Congress must hold police forces accountable for wrongdoing and get them to treat people with respect, George Floyd’s brother told the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday. “Make the necessary changes that make law enforcement the solution and not the problem,” Philonise Floyd said. “Hold them accountable when they do something wrong. Teach them what it means to treat people with empathy and respect … Teach them deadly force should be used rarely and only when life is at risk.”

He said his brother was not hurting anyone on May 25, the day George died in police custody. George, he added, did not deserve to die over the $20 counterfeit bill he allegedly tried to use that day. “I am asking you: Is that what a black man’s life is worth? $20? This is 2020. Enough is enough,” he added.

On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, was pronounced dead at a Minneapolis, Minnesota hospital shortly after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Viral video of the incident sparked nationwide protests. The county medical examiner ruled his death a homicide and the officer involved, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder.

