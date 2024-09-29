Home
Monday, September 30, 2024
Georgia Chemical Plant Fire: Evacuations On, Roads Closed

A fire at a chemical plant in Georgia, likely triggered by a malfunctioning sprinkler head on Sunday morning, has led to evacuations and road closures in the vicinity.

Georgia Chemical Plant Fire: Evacuations On, Roads Closed

A fire at a chemical plant in Georgia, likely triggered by a malfunctioning sprinkler head on Sunday morning, has led to evacuations and road closures in the vicinity, as reported by Rockdale County officials.

The fire occurred around 5 a.m. ET at BioLab in Conyers, Georgia. Officials stated on their website that water from the faulty sprinkler came into contact with a water-reactive chemical, resulting in a hazardous plume.

Fire initially ignited on the roof

The fire initially ignited on the roof, and firefighters managed to contain it; however, it reignited several hours later, as noted by Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett in a video message on Facebook.

Sheriff Levett urged the community to avoid the area, explaining that the fire was significant and they were working to manage both the blaze and the traffic situation.

Local roads are closed, and residents living between Sigman Road and Interstate 20 have been instructed to evacuate. The interstate is also closed in both directions between Salem Road and Turner Hill. The sheriff indicated he would seek help from the Georgia Department of Public Safety and the Georgia State Patrol.

Residents advised to turn off their air conditioning

Residents north of Sigman were advised to shelter in place and keep their windows closed.

The Gwinnett, Newton, and Rockdale County Health Departments recommended that nearby residents turn off their air conditioning to reduce potential exposure to hazards.

In September 2020, BioLab experienced a similar incident involving a “thermal decomposition event,” which resulted in a fire that temporarily shut down Interstate 20.

The US Chemical Safety Board’s final report on that incident indicated that strong winds from Hurricane Laura had damaged the lab’s warehouse, allowing rainwater to enter and react with a chemical, sparking the fire.

Conyers is located approximately 30 miles east of Atlanta.

