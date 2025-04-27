Home
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Georgia Deputy Killed, Another Injured During Traffic Stop Shooting in US

A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was killed and another deputy was injured during a traffic stop shooting Saturday evening.

A Columbia County sheriff’s deputy was killed and another deputy was injured during a traffic stop shooting Saturday evening, The Associated Press reported, quoting law enforcement officials. According to WRDW-TV, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced around 6:30 p.m. that one deputy had died from gunshot wounds while the other deputy was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The condition of the surviving deputy remained unknown at the time of writing this report.

Authorities identified the suspect as James Blake Montgomery, the report said. Deputies told WRDW that Montgomery was believed to be hiding in a camper near Mile Marker 194 off Belair Road. According to the report, helicopters and drones were deployed as part of a manhunt.

Police radio communication instructed officers to capture a photograph of the suspect “in the trailer,” with the search centred around the Arrowood Mobile Home Community off Wrightsboro Road, WRDW reported.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed condolences and honoured the service of the deputies. “Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians,” Kemp wrote in a statement posted on X. “As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”

Columbia County Georgia Governor Brian Kemp US traffic stop shooting

