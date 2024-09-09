Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Georgia School Shooting: Teen’s Grandfather Demands Death Penalty For Shooter’s Father, Here’s Why

In a recent development related to Georgia school shooting, grandfather of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray, Charles Polhamus, has called for the death penalty for Colt's father, Colin Gray, attributing significant blame to him for the tragedy.

As per him, Colin is largely responsible for the September 4 massacre at Apalachee High School in Winder, which resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers.

Expressing his outrage to the New York Post, he said “Spending 11 years with that son of a bit** screaming and hollering every day — it can affect anybody.”

Additionally, he described his ex-son-in-law as “evil” and remarked on the family’s inability to cope with the situation, stating, “They couldn’t, they didn’t survive in it.”

He further criticized Colin for giving Colt an AR-15-style rifle for Christmas, the same weapon used in the school shooting.

Also Read: Georgia School Shooting Suspect’s Father Told Investigators He Purchased Gun As Holiday Present For Son

Shooter father Colin was earlier married to Charles’ daughter Marcee Gray. The latter accused the former of abuse. However, she her own contentious history, including allegations of threatening her husband and reportedly tying up her elderly mother for 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Colin Gray is facing severe legal consequences. He is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, along with four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children.

Must Read: Georgia Shooting: Why Do School Shootings Keep Happening In United States?

As per Barrow County arrest warrant affidavit (obtained by CNN) Colin provided a firearm to Colt with knowledge of his potential threat to himself and others.

