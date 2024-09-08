Georgia Shooting: Why Do School Shootings Keep Happening In United States?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns are now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reports that no other developed economy experiences as many violent firearm deaths as the U.S.

A mass shooting at a Georgia high school last week resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers. Authorities reported that the shooting was carried out by a 14-year-old male student from the school.

Following the incident at Apalachee High School in Winder, located about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta, at least nine others were hospitalized. The Federal Bureau of Investigation later revealed that it had previously investigated online threats about a school shooting in 2023. Local law enforcement had interviewed a 13-year-old subject and his father in nearby Jackson County.

During an afternoon press conference, officials confirmed that the suspect was alive, in custody, and had surrendered quickly when confronted by officers, including two school resource officers, who entered the campus.

Chris Hosey, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, broke with protocol by naming the minor, Colt Gray, as the suspect. He stated that the suspect would face adult charges of four counts of murder. Hosey also expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the parents and students affected by the tragedy.

Gun shooting leading cause of death among children and adolescents in U.S

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, guns are now the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reports that no other developed economy experiences as many violent firearm deaths as the U.S.

School shootings occur in the U.S. at an alarming rate compared to the rest of the world, with 80 to 90 percent of global school shootings happening there, and they are highly concentrated in the country.

In the U.S., there are more guns than people, with over 390 million guns for a population of about 334 million. This represents the highest civilian gun ownership rate globally. Most other countries with similar gun numbers are war-torn. The level of school safety is often inadequate. While basic safety measures are simple to maintain, not all schools implement them effectively.

Social media can normalize violence, and some government factions subtly condone it by framing it as necessary for national defense. This environment fosters dangerous behaviors, including vigilante actions at the border.

Ease of gun purchase for shooting

In the U.S., buying guns, including assault rifles, is straightforward for those over 18 who meet minimal criteria. This ease of access contributes to violent crime, with lax regulation failing to prevent dangerous individuals from obtaining firearms. Unlike other countries that require tests and licenses, the U.S. lacks stringent measures, and recent changes in states like Texas have further eased gun acquisition.

Assault weapons are particularly hazardous. There is no tracking of individual gun purchases, making it difficult to monitor or control the distribution of such firearms. Straw buyers exploit loopholes to sell guns illegally, exacerbating the problem.

Read More: Georgia High School Shooting: Suspect Charged With Four Felony Murder Counts

No screening of gun purchasers who commit shooting

Effective screening is crucial but often missing. Historical school shootings, like those in Parkwood and Newtown, involved individuals with histories of mental illness or bullying, highlighting the need for better connections between risk factors and gun ownership.

Social media amplifies far-right extremism and radicalization. While not all shooters are influenced this way, extremists who incite violence use social media to spread their ideologies. The lack of effective counter-messaging allows these dangerous ideas to proliferate.

Schools often fail to address bullying until it’s too late. Implementing identification measures and encouraging proactive responses could help prevent violence. The “see something, say something” approach used in terrorism prevention could be adapted for schools.

Arming teachers or school staff, a proposal considered in Virginia, poses significant risks. Incidents like Uvalde and Columbine, where armed resource officers were present but unable to prevent shootings, suggest that untrained personnel are unlikely to make a difference and may increase risks.

Varied views on gun ownership

The U.S. has polarized views on gun ownership: one advocating widespread access for safety, the other supporting strict limitations. This divide makes meaningful reform difficult, and past attempts at gun control, like the 1994 Federal Assault Weapons Ban, have been short-lived, often leading to increased gun sales and higher rates of firearm ownership.

While some changes to gun laws were made and more are expected, they will likely be minimal and serve more as political cover than actual improvements. Gun sales may rise as people seek self-protection.

Mental health is often cited as a scapegoat for shootings. While some shooters have mental health issues, the focus on mental illness can distract from the need for stricter gun regulations. The 1994 assault weapon ban’s expiration led to a surge in gun sales, highlighting the complex relationship between legislation and gun ownership.

Schools in the US experience frequent shooting threats, and historical patterns show that such threats persist after mass shootings. For instance, in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, schools in the San Francisco Bay Area encountered numerous threats.

Also Read: Georgia High School Suspected Shooter’s Father Arrested, Accused Of Letting His Son Possess Weapon