German Chancellor Merz Gifts ‘TRUMP 47’ Jersey, Trump’s Reaction Goes Viral | Watch

US President Donald Trump became a subject of gossip on social media after his response to the gift received from the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz led to discussions on the Internet. It all happened shortly before a meeting on Tuesday when Chancellor Merz gifted President Trump a German national football team jersey with “TRUMP 47” written on the back. The video of the event was rapidly shared on social networks, and most people described it as awkward.

The attention-grabbing moment came only days after Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday while attending the summit. Cameras captured Merz approaching Trump ahead of a leaders’ meeting and unveiling the personalised jersey in front of reporters and photographers gathered at the venue.

Personalized gift sparks awkward moment caught on camera

Holding up the shirt, Merz reportedly asked Trump, “Do you know what that is?” before showing him the customised name and number printed on the back. Video footage showed Trump briefly shaking the German Chancellor’s hand before appearing to turn away from the interaction.

Merz then appeared to draw Trump back into the exchange, telling him, “So, this is yours,” while handing over the jersey. Moments later, Trump called Merz back so the two leaders could pose for photographs. During the brief photo opportunity, there was a short silence before Trump finally reacted, saying, “That’s great,” as he held up the shirt for cameras before folding it and placing it beside him.

Social media users weigh in as summit discussions continue

The clip soon generated a flood of reactions online. One user wrote, “has he met Trump? sometimes i wonder what these people are thinking…” Another commented, “Totally inappropriate- why would he be interested or supporting Germany and not team USA?” A third social media post read, “Nothing says political victory quite like your critics turning you into merchandise.”

The viral exchange took place against the backdrop of major discussions at the G7 Summit, where leaders have been focusing on issues including Ukraine, Iran, global security and economic challenges. According to The Mirror US, Trump has recently disagreed with several European leaders, including Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron, on a range of international policy matters.

Despite those tensions, Trump projected optimism during his meetings at the summit. Speaking to reporters, he said he believed “a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now.” The brief jersey exchange may have lasted only a few moments, but it quickly became one of the most talked-about scenes from the gathering.

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