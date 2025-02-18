German Election: Meet The Top Candidates And Their Key Priorities

In a fiery final debate ahead of Germany election, the nation's four leading chancellor candidates clashed over key issues like Ukraine, the economy, and Germany's relationship with the US. With stark differences on foreign policy and domestic concerns, the candidates outlined their visions for the country's future.

In a heated final debate ahead of German election, the country’s four leading chancellor candidates discussed key issues such as the economy, Ukraine, migration, and the United States, offering sharp contrasts in their positions.

Ukraine: A Divisive Issue

The debate saw intense sparring over Germany’s stance on the Ukraine conflict. Friedrich Merz, chancellor candidate from the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), made it clear that Germany’s position was unequivocally supportive of Ukraine. “Germany is not neutral; we are on the side of Ukraine,” he declared.

On the other hand, Alice Weidel, representing the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), argued that the election would be determined by the question of peace or war. She fiercely opposed Merz’s proposal to send powerful Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, calling it a “provocation to Russia.” Weidel also lauded US President Donald Trump’s efforts to push forward peace negotiations.

Merz countered Weidel’s comments by suggesting she was avoiding acknowledging Russia’s responsibility for the war. He emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ambitions extended beyond Ukraine, potentially threatening “NATO territory.” Robert Habeck, the Greens’ candidate for chancellor, agreed with Merz, stating that all parties, except the AfD, were united in their support for Ukraine.

The Struggling German Economy

Germany’s struggling economy, which has seen two years of poor growth, was another major topic during the debate. Merz argued that the key to addressing the country’s economic troubles was to rein in bureaucracy. He also criticized the former government’s decision to shut down Germany’s nuclear power plants amid an ongoing energy crisis, claiming this policy decision contributed to soaring energy costs.

Weidel echoed Merz’s sentiment, expressing support for “safe and reliable nuclear power, coal, and gas.” She blamed the “green energy transition” for driving up energy prices.

Habeck, the current economy minister, linked the country’s economic woes to the loss of cheap Russian gas and a shrinking export market. “The absence of Russian gas and the shrinking export market are the primary reasons for our economic struggles,” he explained. Habeck also emphasized the need for less bureaucracy and more investment in Germany’s infrastructure, including trains, bridges, and digitalization. Additionally, he pointed out the growing gap between the rich and the poor.

Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate Olaf Scholz shared Habeck’s view that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had contributed to high energy prices. However, he defended his government’s response to the crisis and reassured voters that the highest energy prices were behind them.

Tension with the US: JD Vance and Donald Trump

Scholz faced further controversy after it was revealed that the new US administration had not met with him at the Munich Security Conference. Instead, the US delegation met with Weidel. Weidel, in turn, signaled her party’s openness to fostering strong relations with both the US and China. She also expressed her support for a provocative speech made by US Vice President JD Vance at the conference, in which he criticized European democracies and questioned the existence of “firewalls” against far-right parties.

Merz, however, made it clear that he did not share Vance’s perspective. “I will not be told by an American vice president who I can and cannot talk to,” he stated firmly, adding that he had accepted the US election result and expected the same from the US government regarding German affairs.

Habeck took a strong stance against the Trump administration, accusing it of launching a “full-frontal assault on the values of the Western world,” which, he argued, included principles such as the rule of law, liberal democracy, the free market, and the rules-based order. Habeck also criticized the US for making deals with Russia, stating, “Everyone else should have a problem with that.”

German Polling Results: Merz Holds Strong Lead

Despite the debate’s intense exchanges, a Forsa flash poll revealed that Merz emerged as the winner, with 32% of respondents favoring him. Habeck, however, was considered the most likeable candidate, receiving 34% of the public’s backing. Yet, when it came to trust in leadership, only 13% trusted Habeck to lead the country, compared to 42% for Merz.

According to a recent YouGov poll, the CDU, led by Merz, is on track to secure 30% of the vote, making it the leading party. The AfD, with 20%, is in second place, though all other parties have ruled out any coalition with them.

On Sunday, Merz indicated a willingness to form a coalition with the SPD and even the Greens. “I think the Social Democrats and the Greens have understood that they can’t just carry on as before,” he said. “But we have a plan for this country: Germany must move forward, we have to take our foot off the brakes.”

