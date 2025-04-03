Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • German Investigators Busts ‘KidFlix,’ One Of The Largest Child Abuse Platforms On Darknet

German Investigators Busts ‘KidFlix,’ One Of The Largest Child Abuse Platforms On Darknet

Authorities seized the platform in a major crackdown, identifying nearly 1,400 suspects and arresting 79, in what Bavarian police called one of the biggest blows against child pornography.

German Investigators Busts ‘KidFlix,’ One Of The Largest Child Abuse Platforms On Darknet


German investigators, in collaboration with Europol and law enforcement agencies from 38 countries, have dismantled “KidFlix,” a notorious darknet platform used for distributing child sexual abuse material.

The site, which had approximately 1.8 million registered users, was considered one of the largest pedophile platforms in the world.

Authorities seized the platform in what has been described as “one of the biggest blows against child pornography in recent years, if not ever,” according to Guido Limmer, deputy head of the Bavarian Criminal Police. The multi-nation operation led to the identification of nearly 1,400 suspects and resulted in 79 arrests.

A Massive Operation Across 38 Countries

The investigation, spearheaded by German police since 2022, involved coordinated raids in 31 countries, making it Europol’s largest operation against child sexual exploitation to date. German and Dutch authorities jointly carried out a significant raid, seizing a hard drive containing 72,000 videos of child abuse. In Germany alone, police targeted 103 individuals and conducted searches at 96 locations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The scale of abuse on “KidFlix” was staggering. The platform reportedly hosted over 91,000 videos, totaling more than 6,288 hours of child sexual abuse material. Unlike other dark web sites, “KidFlix” allowed users to stream videos in high resolution and earn access through cryptocurrency purchases or by uploading and categorizing abusive content.

Protecting Victims and Preventing Further Abuse

Beyond dismantling the platform, authorities have been working to identify and rescue victims. Investigators intervened in 96 instances to protect children, successfully stopping ongoing abuse in 12 cases. A total of 39 children were safeguarded during the investigation.

One of the most horrifying cases uncovered involved a 36-year-old man from Chemnitz, Germany, who had not only searched for abuse material on “KidFlix” but also “offered his young son for games,” according to Limmer. The child was immediately placed under child protection services. Investigators also managed to identify a “serial” abuser in the United States.

Ongoing Investigations and the Hunt for the Site’s Creator

Authorities believe “KidFlix” was created in 2021 by a cybercriminal who profited immensely from its operations. While Europol has successfully taken down the platform and identified many users, the investigation remains active as the operator of the site has not yet been apprehended.

Senior prosecutor Thomas Goger from the Bamberg Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the vast amounts of confiscated data, over 3,000 electronic devices, are still being analyzed. “The investigation into the platform is not at an end,” he emphasized, adding that the bulk of the identified suspects were between 20 and 40 years old, with the youngest suspect born in 2006.

ALSO READ: Tesla Logo Upside Down Looks Like..’: Why Has The Tesla Logo Gone Viral? Find Out

Filed under

Child Abuse KidFlix Pedophile Pornography

newsx

Trump’s Tariffs On Chinese Imports Could Push iPhone Prices to $2,300, Giving Samsung An Edge
The Rajya Sabha on Friday

Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill With 128 Votes In Favor After Intense Debate
Senior CPM leader Brinda

Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’
newsx

German Investigators Busts ‘KidFlix,’ One Of The Largest Child Abuse Platforms On Darknet
The controversy surroundi

L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’
Eight people tragically l

Toxic Gas Kills 8 During Well Cleaning In Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump’s Tariffs On Chinese Imports Could Push iPhone Prices to $2,300, Giving Samsung An Edge

Trump’s Tariffs On Chinese Imports Could Push iPhone Prices to $2,300, Giving Samsung An Edge

Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill With 128 Votes In Favor After Intense Debate

Rajya Sabha Passes Waqf Amendment Bill With 128 Votes In Favor After Intense Debate

Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’

Brinda Karat Slams Waqf Amendment Bill, Calls It An ‘Assault On Constitution, Bulldozer Against Islam’

L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’

L2 Empuraan Sparks Parliament Debate: BJP MP Suresh Gopi Calls Controversy A ‘Business Tactic’

Toxic Gas Kills 8 During Well Cleaning In Madhya Pradesh

Toxic Gas Kills 8 During Well Cleaning In Madhya Pradesh

Entertainment

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

Natural, Relatable, Unmatched: How Malayalam Cinema Redefine ‘Girl Or Guy Next Door’ Look

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

‘My Baby She Ran Away’, Ye Confirms Split With Bianca In His New Track ‘BIANCA’

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi Caught In Hilarious IPL Mix-Up After Arshad Khan Dismisses Virat Kohli

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture