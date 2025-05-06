Home
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
German Lawmakers Set for Second Vote on Chancellor After Friedrich Merz Falls Short in First Round

German lawmakers will vote again to elect the country's next chancellor after Friedrich Merz suffered a setback in the first round of voting.

German lawmakers will vote again Tuesday afternoon to elect the country’s next chancellor, after conservative leader Friedrich Merz suffered a historic setback in the first round of voting earlier in the day, The Associated Press reported.

Merz, head of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), failed to secure the required 316-vote majority in the 630-seat Bundestag, receiving only 310 votes in a secret ballot — marking the first time since World War II that a candidate for chancellor has lost on the first attempt.

While the source of the defections remains unknown due to the secret nature of the ballot, Merz is still expected to eventually assume the role following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government last year and national elections held in February, the report said.

His coalition includes the CDU, its Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU), and Scholz’s center-left Social Democrats (SPD).

Announcing the second round of voting, Union bloc parliamentary leader Jens Spahn acknowledged the gravity of the moment, reportedly saying, “The whole of Europe, perhaps even the whole world, is watching this second round of elections.”

The vote comes at a crucial time for Germany, Europe’s largest economy and a major diplomatic player, with pressing issues like the war in Ukraine, renewed U.S. trade tensions under the Trump administration, and the rise of a far-right, anti-immigrant party at home.

If Merz fails again, lawmakers will have 14 days to elect a chancellor with an absolute majority. Multiple rounds of voting can be held, and any lawmaker may stand as a candidate. If no one secures a majority after two weeks, the president may either appoint the candidate with the most votes or dissolve the Bundestag and call new elections.

Despite the setback, Johann Wadepuhl, the incoming foreign minister, expressed confidence in Merz’s path forward, saying, according to AP, “It is an annoying process, but in a parliamentary democracy, in a liberal country, this is unfortunately one of the scenarios that you have to be prepared for.”

Merz’s biographer, Volker Resing, suggested that a second-round victory would quickly put the initial stumble behind him: “If Merz wins in the second round, everything will be fine.”

However, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party seized on the failed vote to criticize Merz’s coalition. “This is proof that his coalition has a weak foundation,” AP quoted AfD co-leader Alice Weidel as saying as she called for fresh elections.

 

