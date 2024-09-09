German Police Routinely Engages In Racial Profiling, Rely On Ethnic Stereotypes, New Study Finds

German police has been involved in systemic discrimination practices, a recent study, published on Monday by an online portal that tracks immigration and asylum data, highlights.

German police has been involved in systemic discrimination practices, a recent study, published on Monday by an online portal that tracks immigration and asylum data, highlights. The research, conducted by Mediendienst Integration, reveals that officers frequently engage in racial profiling and rely on ethnic stereotypes.

The study emerges amid growing concerns about rising racism in Germany and the increasing influence of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The findings suggest that in the state of Lower Saxony, ethnic minorities—especially those perceived as migrants—are disproportionately targeted during routine police activities, including patrols and risk assessments.

German police involved in racial profiling

The study indicates that officers tend to focus on racial characteristics rather than behavior when conducting proactive patrols. Individuals identified as “Black Africans” or “Albanians” are often unfairly associated with drug-related crimes, resulting in increased police scrutiny. Similarly, groups such as southern Europeans, Russians, and members of so-called “clans” are stereotypically viewed as more violent or uncooperative, which leads to disproportionate police responses.

Must Read: Controversial Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik Calls Suggests Indian Muslims How To Stop Passing Waqf Amendment Bill

According to the research conducted by two professors from the Lower Saxony Police Academy, officers often preemptively assume hostility or disrespect from young men of Arab or Turkish descent and politically left-leaning individuals. These assumptions contribute to harsher treatment and over-policing, with a larger police presence deployed in situations involving these groups, regardless of the actual threat level. This approach not only reinforces negative stereotypes but also exacerbates the perception of these groups as threats to public safety.

Language barriers compound discrimination

The study also highlights that language barriers further compound discrimination. Police are found to prematurely end interactions with non-German speakers due to time constraints and insufficient translation services. This results in incomplete investigations and inadequate support for victims.

Activists and some politicians have long criticized the police for not sufficiently addressing the presence of potentially violent nationalists within their ranks. This issue is particularly sensitive in Germany, where there is a strong historical awareness of Nazi atrocities before and during World War II. In 2020, the situation was exacerbated when 29 police officers were suspended for sharing offensive images, including pictures of Adolf Hitler and doctored photos depicting refugees in gas chambers, in private chats.

Also Read: Mpox In India: Centre Issues Safety Advisory To States, UTs