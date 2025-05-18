Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
German Police Search for Suspect After Attack in Bielefeld Injures 5

German police are searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people early on Sunday in the western city of Bielefeld.

German Police Search for Suspect After Attack in Bielefeld Injures 5

German police are searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people early on Sunday in the western city of Bielefeld.


German police are searching for a man who attacked and injured at least five people early on Sunday in the western city of Bielefeld, The Associated Press reported. The assault took place outside a bar in the city center, where the suspect, armed with a sharp object, attacked a group of revelers before fleeing the scene, the report said.

According to police, three victims sustained serious injuries and were transported to different hospitals for treatment. Authorities later indicated that it is possible more people were injured during the attack, though the exact number remains unclear.

The victims were reportedly soccer fans from the local team, Arminia Bielefeld, who had been celebrating their team’s victory. The team had won their match on Saturday, securing the title of 3rd division champions. German news agency dpa reported that the fans had tried to defend themselves from the attacker before he fled.

In a statement, the police suggested that the attacker might have been injured in the face during the altercation, although this detail has not yet been confirmed, as reported by The Associated Press.

Following the incident, Bielefeld police launched an investigation, stating that several knives were found at the scene of the attack. They have since activated a witness hotline and urged the public to upload any videos or photos they might have captured during the incident to assist with the investigation.

