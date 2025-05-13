Home
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
Germany Bans Far-Right ‘Kingdom of Germany’ Group, Arrests Leaders

Authorities arrested four members of a far-right group after banning the radical organisation "Koenigreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany).

German authorities arrested four members of a far-right group on Tuesday after banning the radical organisation “Koenigreich Deutschland” (Kingdom of Germany), which sought to replace the modern German state with a new entity based on a far-right ideology, Reuters reported.

The raids, carried out by police, targetted members of the group that prosecutors say had been attempting to establish “shadow institutions” in alignment with the extremist “Reichsbuerger” movement. According to the report, this movement rejects the legitimacy of the current German government and calls for the creation of an alternative state structure.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, along with prosecutors, confirmed the arrests, with the authorities’ actions coming as part of a broader crackdown on far-right extremism within the country.

The “Kingdom of Germany” group had gained attention for its radical ideas and its attempts to organise a parallel state, which is aligned with the Reichsbuerger movement.

