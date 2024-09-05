Thursday, September 5, 2024

Germany: Munich Police Open Fire On Suspicious Individual Near Nazi-Era Museum & Israeli Consulate

In a shocking development, Germany's Munich police recently opened fire at a suspicious individual near a Nazi-era museum and the Israeli consulate in the Karolinenplatz area on Thursday. Reports Associated Press.

The individual was deemed suspicious due to an apparent firearm, but their identity has not yet been revealed. But, authorities assured that there is no threat to other locations.

Taking to X, the police also emphasized, that there is no evidence suggesting additional suspects are involved.

Also Read: Far-Right Party AfD Wins Key State Elections: Is There A Growing Anti-Immigration Sentiment In Germany?

Additionally, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed,  that no consulate staff were injured. As the consulate in Munich was closed at the time of the incident.

Currently, an operation is ongoing. The area has been cordoned off, with increased police presence, and the public is advised to avoid the vicinity.

Meanwhile, Thursday marked the 52nd anniversary of the 1972 Munich Olympics attack by Palestinian militants on the Israeli delegation, which resulted in the deaths of 11 Israeli athletes, a West German police officer, and five of the attackers.

Must Read: Germany: Why There Has Been A Steep Rise In Knife Attacks

However, it remains  unclear if the recent incident is connected to this anniversary.

