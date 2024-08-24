Germany: Police Hunt For Attacker After Festival Stabbing Leaves 3 Dead

Following the occurrence of stabbing at festival in Solingen, police reported that they are still searching for an unidentified attacker who killed three people and injured several others at city of western Germany.

According to the police statement, eight people were injured, with five in serious condition, an increase from the previously reported four serious injuries.

Issuing statement, the police said ‘Both victims and witnesses are currently being questioned. The police are currently searching for the perpetrator with a large team.’

Meanwhile, this attack happened around 9:40 p.m. (1940 GMT) on Friday ,when the assailant targeted multiple individuals with a knife.

Also Read: Fatal Stabbing Attack Rocks Festival In Western Germany, Three Dead

It happened during a festival, which was celebrating Solingen’s 650th anniversary in North Rhine-Westphalia. Later following the attack, the remainder of the weekend’s event was canceled.

As per police, the perpetrator specifically aimed for the throats of his victims. However, they did not provide further details or a motive for the attack.

Fatal stabbings and shootings are relatively rare in Germany. In response to such incidents, the government is considering stricter regulations on the carrying of knives in public, including a proposed reduction in the maximum allowed blade length.

Must Read: Germany: Three Killed in Solingen Festival Stabbing, Attacker Still At Large