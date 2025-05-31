Germany Pushes for EU Deal on Sending Failed Asylum Seekers to Third Countries

The minister expressed hope that the EU will soon agree on a collective approach to transferring failed asylum seekers to third countries.

Germany’s Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has expressed hope that the European Union will soon agree on a collective approach to transferring failed asylum seekers to third countries, particularly those near migrants’ original homelands, Reuters reported. “We need third countries that are prepared to take migrants who are objectively unable to return to their home countries,” Dobrindt told Welt am Sonntag in an interview published Saturday.

Berlin Eyes Bloc-Wide Agreement on Migration

Dobrindt emphasised that such a system could only function with an EU-wide consensus, warning that individual states could not implement it unilaterally. “No individual EU member state can create this model on its own: it will have to happen on an EU level,” he said, according to Reuters. “We are preparing the foundations for that right now.”

Migration a Key Political Priority After Conservative Victory

Germany’s push for reform comes after Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s conservative bloc won the February national election by promising to reduce immigration. While asylum applications have already been declining for over a year, immigration control remains a politically sensitive issue.

Dobrindt’s early proposals to tighten border checks sparked tension with neighbouring countries, particularly over returning migrants who had no legal right to enter Germany.

EU Proposal Still Under Review

Earlier this month, the European Commission introduced a plan that would allow member states to reject asylum applications from migrants who travelled through “safe” third countries before reaching EU territory, as reported by Reuters. The plan has yet to gain approval from national governments or the European Parliament and has been met with criticism from human rights groups.

Similar third-country strategies have encountered significant challenges. Italy’s plan to process migrants rescued at sea in Albania is currently stalled in court. Meanwhile, Britain’s scheme to send asylum seekers to Rwanda was scrapped last year by Prime Minister Keir Starmer after he took office.

