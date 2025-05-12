Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
Germany Warns Russia to Respond to Ceasefire Offer by End of Day or Face Sanctions

Germany demanded that Moscow respond to a proposed 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of the day or face sanctions.

Germany has issued a stern warning to Russia, demanding that Moscow respond to a proposed 30-day unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of Monday or face the prospect of new sanctions, AFP reported.

The warning was made by German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius, who reportedly said that “the clock is ticking” for Russia to make a decision. Kornelius emphasised that if Russia fails to accept the ceasefire offer by the end of the day, “preparations will be set in motion” for additional sanctions.

The call for a ceasefire was made during a recent visit to Kyiv by European leaders over the weekend. These leaders urged Moscow to agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities as part of a push to de-escalate the conflict that has ravaged Ukraine for over a year.

germany Russia Ukraine War Ukraine Ceasefire Proposal

‘Tears You Never Showed’: Anushka Sharma’s Emotional Note For Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement
