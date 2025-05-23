‘Germany Will Support Any Fight Against Terrorism’, Says German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul

The German Foreign Minister also emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and appreciated the ceasefire agreement reached in the region. “We hope there will be a solution soon,” he added.

In a strong show of solidarity, Germany has extended its full support to India’s Operation Sindoor, launched in response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“We were appalled by the brutal terrorist attack on India,” Wadephul said. “Germany will support any fight against terrorism. Terrorism must never have a place in the world, anywhere, and this is why we will support everyone who fights and has to fight terrorism. The fact that the truce is now in place is something we appreciate very much.”

The German Foreign Minister also emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution through dialogue and appreciated the ceasefire agreement reached in the region. “We hope there will be a solution soon,” he added.

Three-nation Europe tour

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, currently on a three-nation Europe tour, welcomed Germany’s support. Speaking in Berlin, Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism. “India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail,” he said.

He also made it clear that any engagement with Pakistan will be strictly through bilateral mechanisms. “There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard,” he stated.

The two ministers highlighted the long-standing cooperation between India and Germany in counter-terrorism and vowed to strengthen their joint efforts in this domain.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India following the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives, including security personnel. The operation aims to dismantle terror infrastructure and neutralize threats along India’s borders.

Germany’s strong endorsement of India’s right to self-defense adds to the growing international support for New Delhi’s counter-terrorism stance.

