In a significant development for Germany’s political landscape, the country’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), its domestic intelligence agency, has officially classified the far-right party Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) as a “confirmed right-wing extremist organisation”, foreign media reported. This marks a major escalation from previous classifications where only certain state associations of the party were labelled as extremist, while the national party itself was simply categorized as “suspected.”

What Prompted the Change?

The decision followed an extensive investigation, which culminated in a comprehensive 1,100-page report on the AfD, DW reported. The BfV’s statement highlighted the party’s “problematic” ideology, specifically its “ethnicity- and ancestry-based conception of the people,” which it said was incompatible with Germany’s free democratic order. According to the agency, this ideology aims to exclude certain population groups from full participation in society, violating constitutional principles and creating a legally subordinate status for these groups.

The BfV’s statement, as quoted by Reuters, further read, “It aims to exclude certain population groups from equal participation in society, to subject them to treatment that violates the constitution, and thereby assign them a legally subordinate status.”

This classification follows a forensic examination of thousands of public statements made by party members, reports suggest. According to DW, the designation of the AfD as extremist is based on the party’s repeated attempts to undermine Germany’s democratic order through “denigration, incitement to hatred, and defamation.” The intelligence agency’s analysis suggests that the AfD does not consider German citizens of immigrant backgrounds, particularly those from predominantly Muslim countries, as equal members of the nation.

Why Does This Matter?

The classification of the AfD as an extremist party is significant for several reasons.

First, it lowers the threshold for monitoring the party through intelligence means, which could lead to increased surveillance of its members and activities, a Der Spiegel report suggests. Furthermore, this decision could open the door for potential legal actions, such as efforts to ban the party.

According to the Der Spiegel report cited by The Guardian, the new classification does not necessarily reveal a direct plot by the AfD to overthrow Germany’s democratic institutions. However, the report outlines an effort by the party to allegedly erode trust in the constitutional order, with the goal of destabilising Germany’s political framework.

In an early draft of the report cited by DW, investigators noted, “The Federal Republic is said to have been corrupted by the actions of parties and politicians, with the exception of the AfD, and the hatred of democracy and the rule of law has degenerated into a dictatorial system.”

The report further stated, “Overall, the evidence presented is therefore no longer about sharp criticism and debate on the matter, but rather about fundamentally shaking the population’s trust in the constitutional order.”

What Happens Next?

The report is now in the hands of the German Interior Ministry, which must decide on the next steps. One potential outcome could be the initiation of proceedings to ban the AfD, a move that would require substantial legal and political maneuvering, DW reported. However, banning a political party is a highly complex and unprecedented move in Germany. According to the DW report, this process will be carefully examined and could take years before any action is taken.

Why Is This Designation Controversial?

The AfD, which was founded in 2013, has grown in popularity, particularly in eastern Germany, and has become one of the most influential right-wing parties in the country. It has consistently campaigned against immigration and the European Union, positioning itself as a self-appointed protector of national identity. However, the party’s inflammatory rhetoric, including statements from its leaders and members that have been seen as racist and anti-immigrant, has drawn widespread criticism both domestically and internationally.

While many see the designation as necessary to protect Germany’s democratic institutions, others have argued that it could potentially fuel polarisation and play into the AfD’s narrative of being unfairly targetted by the establishment.

