Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Germany’s Bundestag Approves ‘Debt Brake’ Reform, Paving Way for More Government Borrowing

Germany’s Bundestag Approves ‘Debt Brake’ Reform, Paving Way for More Government Borrowing

The amendments to the constitution are seen as an attempt to provide greater flexibility for the government to address economic challenges.

Germany’s Bundestag Approves ‘Debt Brake’ Reform, Paving Way for More Government Borrowing

(Image courtesy: DW)


Germany’s lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, on Tuesday approved amendments to the country’s constitution that will allow future federal and state governments to take on more debt, DW reported. The reform, aimed at revising Germany’s so-called “debt brake”—a set of fiscal rules that limited government borrowing—passed with broad support from key political parties.

A total of 513 MPs voted in favor of the amendments, while 207 voted against, surpassing the required two-thirds majority of 489 votes, the report stated. The reform was backed by the ruling coalition of the Christian Democratic Union, the Social Democratic Party, and the Greens, all of which had reached an agreement on the proposals earlier this week.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The amendments to the constitution are seen as an attempt to provide greater flexibility for the government to address economic challenges, especially in times of crises and future economic shocks.

The legislation will now move to the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house of parliament, for further review and a vote. A decision in the Bundesrat is expected on Friday, the report added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Filed under

Bundestag Christian Democratic Union Debt Brake Reform Germany news the Greens the Social Democratic Party

newsx

Germany’s Bundestag Approves ‘Debt Brake’ Reform, Paving Way for More Government Borrowing
newsx

Does DOGE Operate ‘Outside The Bounds’ Of US Law? Top House Democrats Want Answers
Karan Johar and still fro

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film...
newsx

Trump Administration to Reinstate 24,500 Fired Workers Following Court Order
Gwyneth Paltrow And Megha

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand...
Donald Trump

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Does DOGE Operate ‘Outside The Bounds’ Of US Law? Top House Democrats Want Answers

Does DOGE Operate ‘Outside The Bounds’ Of US Law? Top House Democrats Want Answers

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film...

Trump Administration to Reinstate 24,500 Fired Workers Following Court Order

Trump Administration to Reinstate 24,500 Fired Workers Following Court Order

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand...

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Judge Over Alien Enemies Act Deportation Case

Entertainment

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For Rape Of A Minor

Who Is Dwarf Comedian Darshan? YouTuber Jailed For 20 Years, Fined Rs 1 lakh For

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips