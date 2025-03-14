Germany’s Friedrich Merz Secures Landmark Deal With Greens on Increase in Borrowing

Merz has warned that a "hostile" Russia and an "unreliable" US could leave Europe dangerously exposed, necessitating greater financial independence and military readiness.

German Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has secured a landmark agreement with the Greens on a substantial increase in state borrowing, marking a significant shift in the European nation’s long-standing fiscal conservatism, Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources close to the negotiations.

Merz’s conservatives, along with the Social Democrats—who are negotiating to form a government following last month’s election—had proposed a 500-billion-euro fund aimed at modernising infrastructure, stimulating economic growth, and boosting military spending. The plan also included fundamental changes to Germany’s borrowing rules to accommodate these investments.

Merz has warned that a “hostile” Russia and an “unreliable” US could leave Europe dangerously exposed, necessitating greater financial independence and military readiness, the report said.

Passing the debt expansion, however, required a two-thirds majority in parliament, making support from the Greens essential. The Greens had previously resisted the plan over concerns that the new funds could be used to finance tax cuts rather than crucial investments. After weeks of negotiations, the three parties reached a compromise on Friday, two sources close to the talks told Reuters.

As part of the compromise, 100 billion euros will be allocated specifically for a climate and economic transformation fund, ensuring that environmental and economic priorities are addressed. The revised debt framework is currently under review by finance ministry officials, with some details still being finalised, the report stated, citing parliamentary sources.

Merz is pushing to finalise the debt plan before the new parliament convenes on March 25, where opposition from an expanded far-right and far-left presence could pose a significant obstacle.