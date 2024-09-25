In a significant shift for Germany’s Green Party, co-leaders Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour have announced their resignation following a poor performance in recent state elections. The party fell below the 5% threshold in Brandenburg, resulting in a loss of parliamentary representation.

Nouripour addressed the media in Berlin on Wednesday, stating, “We came to the conclusion that a new start is needed.” He confirmed that the party will select new leadership at the upcoming conference in November.

September’s Electoral Struggles

The Greens faced a tough month, marked by three lackluster state elections in eastern Germany. Their latest setback occurred on Sunday in Brandenburg, where they failed to secure the necessary votes for representation in parliament. Nouripour labeled the election outcome as “evidence of the most serious crisis in our party in a decade,” highlighting similar struggles in Thuringia and a near miss in Saxony.

As the party grapples with dwindling support, it finds itself struggling in national polls alongside its coalition partners in the federal government.

A Call for New Leadership

Lang echoed Nouripour’s sentiments, expressing the need for “new faces” to guide the party out of its current predicament. She emphasized that the incoming leadership would be essential for reorganizing the party. “Now is not the time to cling to our posts,” Lang stated. “Now is the time to take responsibility, and we are taking this responsibility by enabling a new start.” Current leaders, including deputies and officials, will remain until replacements are selected at the November conference.

Government Dynamics and Future Aspirations

In the context of Germany’s political landscape, it’s important to note that party leaders do not automatically serve as chancellor candidates. The Greens have already indicated plans for Economy Minister Robert Habeck to run as their candidate in the upcoming federal elections.

The Declining Popularity of the Greens

The recent electoral struggles have been reflected in the party’s polling numbers. In just five years, the Greens have seen their support plummet from a promising position as a potential contender for the chancellorship to polling barely above 10% nationwide. Following their impressive 14.8% showing in the 2021 federal elections, where they became the second-largest party in the current national coalition, expectations have since diminished.

Despite initial hopes of emerging as the largest party, those aspirations dissipated during the campaign. Since joining the coalition government, the Greens have witnessed a decline in popularity as traditional opposition parties, such as the CDU/CSU, gain traction. Currently, the Greens are polling between 9.5% and 13%, positioning them as the potential fourth largest party in the event of national elections. Meanwhile, the CDU/CSU is polling in the low 30s, the SPD around 15%, and the AfD between 17-20%.

This leadership change signifies a pivotal moment for the Greens as they seek to redefine their direction and regain momentum in Germany’s political arena.

