Germany’s new coalition government, set to be sworn in on May 6, brings a mix of corporate executives and experienced politicians, according to a Reuters report published on Monday. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has selected a team aimed at tackling the nation’s economic challenges amidst rising far-right sentiment and global trade tensions. Here are the key appointments:

Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister: Lars Klingbeil (SPD)

Lars Klingbeil, 47, a former youth leader in the Social Democrats (SPD), steps in as vice chancellor and finance minister. Having shifted his stance from a leftist to a more centrist approach, Klingbeil now appears focussed on strengthening Germany’s military and steering the SPD through a major budgetary overhaul. “I must renew the party and steer a 2025 budget through the cabinet,” Klingbeil said, according to Reuters.

Economy Minister: Katharina Reiche (CDU)

Katharina Reiche, 51, takes over from the Greens’ Robert Habeck. With experience as CEO of Westenergie, a division of E.ON, Reiche is poised to lead Germany’s economic recovery during a prolonged downturn, the report said, adding that her extensive corporate background makes her a key figure for Merz’s conservative CDU party as they navigate challenging economic times.

Foreign Minister: Johann Wadephul (CDU)

Johann Wadephul, 62, succeeds Annalena Baerbock and is expected to closely align with Merz’s foreign policy goals. Wadephul has been a member of Germany’s parliament since 2009 and is known for his commitment to strengthening Germany’s global standing, particularly with the US, China and Russia, reports suggest. Jana Puglierin of the European Council on Foreign Relations told Reuters that Merz has “created the conditions and structures to be a very strong chancellor in foreign policy.”

Interior Minister: Alexander Dobrindt (CSU)

A prominent member of the Bavarian CSU, Dobrindt, 54, will reportedly manage migration at a time of rising populism and far-right activism in Germany. His appointment to oversee the country’s security comes as the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gains ground. Dobrindt previously served as transport minister under Angela Merkel.

Defence Minister: Boris Pistorius (SPD)

Boris Pistorius, 65, a popular figure from Lower Saxony, remains in his post after his predecessor was ousted over gaffes. Known for his pragmatic approach, Pistorius has stressed the need for Germany to be prepared for war by 2029, particularly in light of rising threats from Russia, Reuters reported.

Justice Minister: Stefanie Hubig (SPD)

A surprise pick, Stefanie Hubig, 56, transitions from state education minister to national justice minister. A former judge, Hubig is set to play a critical role as the government faces mounting pressure to act against the far-right AfD, which performed strongly in recent elections.

Labour Minister: Baerbel Bas (SPD)

Long-serving politician Baerbel Bas will oversee Germany’s labour policies, including crucial decisions around workers’ rights and employment, the report said, adding that her role is pivotal in navigating the economic challenges ahead for the country.

Digital Ministry: Karsten Wildberger (CDU)

Karsten Wildberger, 55, steps down from his role as CEO of Ceconomy to join the cabinet. As digital minister, Wildberger will tackle Germany’s slow progress in modernising its economy and improving its digital infrastructure.

