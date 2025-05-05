Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 5, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Germany’s New Coalition Government: A Look at the Key Cabinet Appointments

Germany’s New Coalition Government: A Look at the Key Cabinet Appointments

Germany's new coalition government, set to be sworn in on May 6, brings a mix of corporate executives and experienced politicians.

Germany’s New Coalition Government: A Look at the Key Cabinet Appointments

Germany's new coalition government, set to be sworn in on May 6, brings a mix of corporate executives and experienced politicians.


Germany’s new coalition government, set to be sworn in on May 6, brings a mix of corporate executives and experienced politicians, according to a Reuters report published on Monday. Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz has selected a team aimed at tackling the nation’s economic challenges amidst rising far-right sentiment and global trade tensions. Here are the key appointments:

Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister: Lars Klingbeil (SPD)

Lars Klingbeil, 47, a former youth leader in the Social Democrats (SPD), steps in as vice chancellor and finance minister. Having shifted his stance from a leftist to a more centrist approach, Klingbeil now appears focussed on strengthening Germany’s military and steering the SPD through a major budgetary overhaul. “I must renew the party and steer a 2025 budget through the cabinet,” Klingbeil said, according to Reuters.

Economy Minister: Katharina Reiche (CDU)

Katharina Reiche, 51, takes over from the Greens’ Robert Habeck. With experience as CEO of Westenergie, a division of E.ON, Reiche is poised to lead Germany’s economic recovery during a prolonged downturn, the report said, adding that her extensive corporate background makes her a key figure for Merz’s conservative CDU party as they navigate challenging economic times.

Foreign Minister: Johann Wadephul (CDU)

Johann Wadephul, 62, succeeds Annalena Baerbock and is expected to closely align with Merz’s foreign policy goals. Wadephul has been a member of Germany’s parliament since 2009 and is known for his commitment to strengthening Germany’s global standing, particularly with the US, China and Russia, reports suggest. Jana Puglierin of the European Council on Foreign Relations told Reuters that Merz has “created the conditions and structures to be a very strong chancellor in foreign policy.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interior Minister: Alexander Dobrindt (CSU)

A prominent member of the Bavarian CSU, Dobrindt, 54, will reportedly manage migration at a time of rising populism and far-right activism in Germany. His appointment to oversee the country’s security comes as the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party gains ground. Dobrindt previously served as transport minister under Angela Merkel.

Defence Minister: Boris Pistorius (SPD)

Boris Pistorius, 65, a popular figure from Lower Saxony, remains in his post after his predecessor was ousted over gaffes. Known for his pragmatic approach, Pistorius has stressed the need for Germany to be prepared for war by 2029, particularly in light of rising threats from Russia, Reuters reported.

Justice Minister: Stefanie Hubig (SPD)

A surprise pick, Stefanie Hubig, 56, transitions from state education minister to national justice minister. A former judge, Hubig is set to play a critical role as the government faces mounting pressure to act against the far-right AfD, which performed strongly in recent elections.

Labour Minister: Baerbel Bas (SPD)

Long-serving politician Baerbel Bas will oversee Germany’s labour policies, including crucial decisions around workers’ rights and employment, the report said, adding that her role is pivotal in navigating the economic challenges ahead for the country.

Digital Ministry: Karsten Wildberger (CDU)

Karsten Wildberger, 55, steps down from his role as CEO of Ceconomy to join the cabinet. As digital minister, Wildberger will tackle Germany’s slow progress in modernising its economy and improving its digital infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Explained: Why Trump Is Ending Enforcement of Civil Rights Laws on ‘Disparate Impact’

Filed under

Friedrich Merz German coalition government Lars Klingbeil

During the drills, air ra

What Is An Air Raid Siren, What To Do During Blackout? Here’s Everything You Need...
British TV presenter and

Jeremy Clarkson Sparks Outrage By Calling Jesus ‘The Biggest Fraudster’ In Latest Column
Germany's new coalition g

Germany’s New Coalition Government: A Look at the Key Cabinet Appointments
The Supreme Court has dis

SC Rejects Mughal Heir’s Plea For Red Fort: Sultana Begum Says ‘Only Wanted Zafar’s Home’
US President Donald Trump

Explained: Why Trump Is Ending Enforcement of Civil Rights Laws on ‘Disparate Impact’
SRK and Diljit Dosanjh

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is An Air Raid Siren, What To Do During Blackout? Here’s Everything You Need To Know As Centre Orders Security Drills

What Is An Air Raid Siren, What To Do During Blackout? Here’s Everything You Need...

Jeremy Clarkson Sparks Outrage By Calling Jesus ‘The Biggest Fraudster’ In Latest Column

Jeremy Clarkson Sparks Outrage By Calling Jesus ‘The Biggest Fraudster’ In Latest Column

SC Rejects Mughal Heir’s Plea For Red Fort: Sultana Begum Says ‘Only Wanted Zafar’s Home’

SC Rejects Mughal Heir’s Plea For Red Fort: Sultana Begum Says ‘Only Wanted Zafar’s Home’

Explained: Why Trump Is Ending Enforcement of Civil Rights Laws on ‘Disparate Impact’

Explained: Why Trump Is Ending Enforcement of Civil Rights Laws on ‘Disparate Impact’

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala...

Entertainment

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala 2025? Check India Timings Here

At What Time Will Shah Rukh Khan And Diljit Dosanjh Walk At The Met Gala

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot Targeted LGBTQ Community

Alleged Bomb Plot Foiled At Lady Gaga’s Free Rio Concert, Two Arrested: Police Claims Plot

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Has Anna Wintour Dropped Naomi Campbell From Met Gala 2025 Guest List?

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing Ideas

Insecurity Bahut Badh Gayi Hai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Calls Out Bollywood Over Repeating Formulas And Stealing

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The Country On Time

I Knew This Long Ago: Adnan Sami Tells Pakistani Boys Who Regret Not Leaving The

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media