Sunday, April 13, 2025
Live Tv
Germany's New Government To Prioritize India In Foreign Policy, Says Envoy

Germany's New Government to Prioritize India in Foreign Policy, Says Envoy


Germany’s incoming government is set to place India high on its diplomatic agenda, according to the country’s Ambassador to India and Bhutan, Dr Philipp Ackermann. The envoy highlighted a deep commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, especially in defence cooperation.

India Named in Coalition Agreement

Speaking at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, Ackermann revealed that India was explicitly mentioned in the coalition agreement between the two leading German political parties forming the new government.

“The coalition treaty (between the two parties forming the next German government) clearly mentions India’s name. India will be playing a major role in our foreign policy, and the new government will commit itself to intensifying bilateral relations in many areas, including defence, and I am very happy about it,” he said.

The announcement comes shortly after Friedrich Merz, the Chancellor-in-waiting and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), introduced a new coalition deal in Berlin. The CDU emerged victorious in February’s federal elections, leading to the formation of a fresh centrist alliance.

Push for India-EU Free Trade Agreement

Dr Ackermann also expressed strong backing for an India-European Union Free Trade Agreement, stressing Germany’s desire to see progress on that front soon.

“We are very keen on the free trade agreement, and we want to see it as soon as possible… It has to be decided between the European Union and the Indian Government. Germany is behind the doors and not at the table, so we will speak to both the EU and the Indian Government,” he said.

His comments reflect growing momentum around the FTA discussions, which have gained renewed political support from both Indian and European leadership.

EU Confirms Renewed Momentum in Talks

Just a day prior, European Union Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, confirmed that negotiations on the India-EU FTA had picked up pace. He said both sides are now aiming for a meaningful agreement by the year’s end.

“Well, you know that the two sides are right into the negotiation phase and after the visit of the College of the Commission, the two leaders really mobilised and decided to take it forward with more energy and more momentum and instructed the two teams to get the FTA done by the end of the year, and I think there is a good momentum. We saw it in the last negotiating round that took place in Europe,” Delphin said.

He also acknowledged the complexity of the discussions but remained optimistic.

“In the negotiating round, there are constant contacts between the two chief negotiators, the Commissioner from the European side and Piyush Goyal. There are difficult issues to discuss, no doubt about that, but I think the resolve of the political level to address them is there. So, we are very confident that we are going to get a substantial FTA by the end of the year.”

