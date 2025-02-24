Home
Germany's Next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz Wants 'Independence' From US, Calls For Replacement For NATO

As Germany braces for a new political era, Friedrich Merz has signaled towards a potential fracture in transatlantic ties. His call for European independence from the U.S. under Donald Trump could redefine the continent’s security landscape.

Germany’s Next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz Wants ‘Independence’ From US, Calls For Replacement For NATO

Germany's Next Chancellor, Friedrich Merz has called for European independence from the U.S. under Donald Trump.


Even before the final results of Germany’s election were in, Friedrich Merz delivered a statement that could redefine transatlantic relations, signaling a dramatic shift away from the United States under President Donald Trump.

Merz, who is poised to become Germany’s next leader, accused the Trump administration of disregarding Europe’s security and aligning with Russia. In a stark warning, he emphasized the urgent need for Europe to bolster its own defenses—possibly even seeking an alternative to NATO within months.

“Europe Must Achieve Independence”

His remarks mark a historic turning point, highlighting how deeply Trump’s policies have unsettled Europe, which has relied on American security assurances since World War II.

If Merz follows through on his rhetoric once he assembles a government, he will push Europe in an unprecedented direction at a crucial time for regional security, particularly concerning Ukraine.

“My absolute priority will be to strengthen Europe as quickly as possible so that, step by step, we can really achieve independence from the USA,” Merz said. “I never thought I would have to say something like this on a television program. But after Donald Trump’s statements last week, it is clear that this administration is largely indifferent to the fate of Europe.”

Friedrich Merz Questions NATO

A long-time Atlanticist with a background in law and extensive professional ties to American firms, Merz went even further, questioning NATO’s future.

“I am very curious to see how we approach the NATO summit at the end of June,” he remarked. “Will we still be talking about NATO in its current form, or will we have to establish an independent European defense capability much more quickly?”

Merz’s statements, coming from the likely next leader of Europe’s largest economy, are among the strongest rebukes of Trump’s policies by a Western politician. His words underscore a growing European concern that Washington’s support for the continent is waning.

Friedrich Merz Calls For Europe’s Unity

On Friday, Merz floated the idea of nuclear cooperation between France, the U.K., Germany, and other European nations—potentially replacing the American nuclear umbrella that has shielded Europe from Russian threats for decades. His suggestion was anything but casual.

His center-right alliance is projected to secure the most seats in the Bundestag, though forming a coalition will require negotiations with at least one center-left party. Despite this, Merz appears to have already embraced a leadership role, filling the vacuum left by political instability in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

France, another pillar of European leadership, has been weakened by President Emmanuel Macron’s struggles to maintain a functional government after last year’s snap elections backfired.

Trump’s America: “Another Russia”?

Meanwhile, Trump, in just his first month back in the White House, has taken a sledgehammer to U.S.-European relations. His administration has labeled Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “a dictator,” unilaterally initiated unconditional “peace” talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and warned that American troops may soon withdraw from Europe.

In a striking comparison, Merz likened the Trump administration’s tactics to those of Russia. He reserved particular criticism for billionaire entrepreneur and Trump adviser Elon Musk, who openly endorsed Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during the election.

“I have absolutely no illusions about what is happening from America,” Merz said in a televised debate. “Just look at the recent interventions in the German election campaign by Mr. Elon Musk—that is a unique event. The interventions from Washington were no less dramatic and drastic than those from Moscow. We are under massive pressure from two sides, and my absolute priority now is to create unity in Europe.”

Despite his sharp critique of Washington, Merz held out faint hope that the U.S. Congress and White House would not completely exclude Ukraine from peace negotiations. However, his optimism was tempered.

Germany’s Next Moves

For Merz, the immediate challenge is to form a stable government quickly. “Everyone is now looking at Germany. How quickly will the Germans be able to form a government after this complicated election result? And that really is my first priority here.”

Trump, for his part, appeared to acknowledge Germany’s election results—albeit in his signature style. The U.S. president congratulated the winners without mentioning Merz by name, even suggesting that the conservative victory was somehow linked to his own success.

Also Read: Germany Election: Chancellor Scholz’s SPD Concedes Defeat, Calls The Result ‘Bitter’

