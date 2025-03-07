Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
  Trump Issues Warning: Russia Faces Sanctions, Tariffs Unless Ukraine ceasefire, Peace Deal Happens

Trump Issues Warning: Russia Faces Sanctions, Tariffs Unless Ukraine ceasefire, Peace Deal Happens

President Donald Trump warns of major sanctions and tariffs on Russia, urging Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate peace immediately.

Trump Issues Warning: Russia Faces Sanctions, Tariffs Unless Ukraine ceasefire, Peace Deal Happens


U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is “strongly considering” imposing large-scale economic sanctions and tariffs on Russia, citing the country’s intensified military offensive in Ukraine.

In a Truth Social post, Trump expressed concern over Russia’s battlefield advances and called for immediate peace negotiations.

“Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely ‘pounding’ Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED,” Trump wrote.

He also issued a direct message to both Russia and Ukraine, urging them to begin peace talks immediately.

“To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!” he added.

