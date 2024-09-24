Gettysburg College Student No Longer Enrolled After Racial Slur Incident

An unidentified student from Gettysburg College has been removed from the school following accusations of carving a racial slur onto the chest of a fellow student. The incident, which occurred on September 6 at an informal gathering of men’s swim team members, has sparked an ongoing investigation by the college.

College Confirms Student’s Removal

In a joint statement with the victim’s family, Gettysburg College confirmed that the student accused of the racial attack is no longer enrolled at the institution. “We can report now that the individual who scratched a slur onto another person is no longer enrolled at the College,” the statement read. The college, a private liberal arts institution in Pennsylvania, emphasized that a full investigation into the on-campus incident is underway.

The first report of the event was published by The Gettysburgian, a student-run newspaper, and confirmed by college officials. Both the victim and the accused were suspended from the men’s swim team pending the outcome of the investigation.

President Iuliano Condemns Incident

The day after the report surfaced, Gettysburg College President Bob Iuliano addressed the campus community, condemning the act. “There is no place on this campus for words or actions that demean, degrade, or marginalize based on one’s identity and history,” Iuliano wrote in a letter.

The incident has drawn significant attention not only on campus but also on a national level. According to the victim’s family, who requested anonymity, the attack occurred during a casual gathering of swim team members. The family alleged that the perpetrator used a box cutter to carve the N-word into the victim’s chest. The family described the act as a “hate crime” and said the victim was the only person of color present at the gathering.

Family’s Response and Legal Considerations

In their statement, the victim’s family expressed their outrage over the incident and confirmed that they have filed complaints with local and state NAACP organizations, as well as the Pennsylvania Commission on Human Relations. The family emphasized their concern over discrimination and harassment, along with a “lack of due process.”

They also acknowledged the possibility of criminal prosecution, though it remains unclear whether they will pursue legal action. However, local prosecutors could decide to investigate and pursue charges independently of the family’s involvement.

The exact reasons behind the victim’s suspension from the swim team have not been clarified. In their statement, the family indicated that the student had been “dismissed” from participation rather than suspended.

Investigation and Campus Safety Concerns

College spokesperson Jamie Yates stated that while the school is limited in what it can publicly disclose due to the ongoing investigation, the joint statement between the family and the college reflects a commitment to maintaining open dialogue. Both parties are reportedly engaged in ongoing discussions about “how most constructively to move forward.”

As national attention grew, the college took additional steps to protect the students involved. The men’s swim team roster was removed from the school’s website to ensure the athletes’ safety, Yates confirmed via email. The Division III swim team, typically known for its achievements in academics and athletics, was thrust into the spotlight due to the incident. Earlier this year, several members were honored for their academic achievements, and the team has often been recognized for its athletic performance.

College President Defends Team’s Leadership

Amid scrutiny of the team’s culture, President Iuliano praised the swim team captains for promptly reporting the incident. “The student conduct investigation affirmed that the incident is not a byproduct of an unhealthy athletic team culture or a reflection on the team itself,” Iuliano stated, noting that the captains exemplified responsible leadership by notifying their coaches immediately.

Addressing a Deeper History and Looking Forward

Iuliano acknowledged that Gettysburg College, a historic institution founded decades before the Civil War, has a complex legacy that includes grappling with issues of race and identity. He expressed hope that the recent events could serve as a learning experience for the campus community. To that end, he has tasked the college’s chief diversity officer with leading an inquiry into the incident, aimed at identifying “concrete actions” to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“We know there are lessons to be learned — lessons that must take into account our collective history,” Iuliano wrote. “We know that those lessons won’t reveal themselves on their own.”

As the investigation continues, the college is working closely with the victim’s family to navigate this challenging time and ensure accountability, safety, and respect for all students.