The people of Ghana have been asked by the authorities of its capital Accra to use social networking application to initiate prayer calls instead of using loudspeakers. According to reports, the authorities on Saturday ordered the mosques and churches to confine the use of the loudspeakers as it adds to the excessive noise pollution. Therefore, the authorities have thought of this alternative solution, which might be an effective measure to curb the noise pollution in the city.

Talking to media about the necessity for this corrective step towards the problem, Ghana’s environment minister Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng asserted, “Why is it that time for prayer cannot be transmitted with text message or WhatsApp? So the imam would send WhatsApp messages to everybody.” However, he further expressed that the move might create controversy but could be a good initiative to control the noise pollution. Moreover, the government is hopeful that such a change could contribute to a reduction in excessive noise, as per reports in a leading daily.

However, reports say that the Muslim community living in Accra has rejected the idea of opting social media platforms to spread messages for prayer calls. The Fadama community mosque imam in Accra, Sheik Usan Ahmed said, “the prayer call is done five times a day and the use of WhatsApp and messages could bring down the noise level but it could have certain economic implications as well as the Imam does not get a monthly salary and he may not have enough money.” He further said that the steps taken by the government authorities were unnecessary and the lack of social media awareness among people could create hindrance to this practice.

