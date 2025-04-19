Giorgia Meloni And Musk’s White House Kiss Leaves Fans Buzzing: Is There More Than Just Friendship?

A kiss on the cheek between Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Elon Musk outside the White House has reignited rumors of a budding closeness between the two. Captured on video during her visit with President Trump, the moment has taken social media by storm.

The White House visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took an unexpected turn when a seemingly innocent moment between her and tech billionaire Elon Musk went viral. During her meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, Meloni also had a reunion with Musk, which was captured on video. The clip, shared by Meloni herself on X (formerly Twitter), shows the two exchanging a kiss on both cheeks and sharing a brief exchange.

In her post, Meloni captioned the video: “Happy to see my friend back in Washington.” This small yet intimate moment quickly captured the attention of social media users and sparked widespread commentary.

Expert Analysis: Body Language Expert Weighs In on the Giorgia Meloni-Musk Kiss

Body language expert Judi James offered her analysis of the viral kiss and the interaction between Meloni and Musk. Speaking to the Irish Star, James explained that the encounter appeared to be part of a well-executed charm offensive by Meloni.

“Meloni’s charm offensive seems to have worked on Musk judging from his rather old-school gallant response followed by a ‘pleasing’ evaluation gesture that could have come from the stage directions of a Shakespeare play,” James noted.

She continued: “After the kiss on both cheeks, Musk performs a small bow before stepping back to bring one arm across his body in a barrier gesture while his hand is raised to touch his chin. This would constitute an evaluation ritual but the creasing of his face into a rather bashful smile suggests he is impressed with what he sees.”

Public Reaction: Social Media Users Speculate and Celebrate Giorgia Meloni-Musk Kiss

As the video circulated, social media users shared their thoughts, with many commenting on the apparent warmth between the two. One user praised the connection, saying, “I love seeing the two of you together. You can see the genuine fondness. May your friendship continue to blossom for the good of Western Civilization.”

Some took the moment further, speculating about the nature of their relationship. “This is beautiful and sincere. Wholesome. They have both paid such a high price to save their countries I do believe they deserve some genuine happiness. Whether that is just as friends or if it becomes more,” another user commented.

Revisiting the History: The Gala and Dating Rumors

The kiss is not the first instance that Meloni and Musk have been the subject of public intrigue. Last year, they made headlines when a photo of the two locking eyes during a gala event sparked rumors of a romantic connection.

The image came after Musk presented Meloni with the Global Citizen Award from the Atlantic Council think tank in New York. At the time, Musk complimented her, saying, “She is someone who is even more beautiful inside than outside.”

However, as rumors swirled about a potential romance, Musk clarified that there was no truth to the speculation, stating, “I was there with my mom,” aiming to set the record straight.

