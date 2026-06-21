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Home > World News > Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims

Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni strongly rejected Donald Trump's claims about her popularity and alleged requests for a photo-op, saying Italy remains a sovereign nation and its interests come first.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credits: Social)
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credits: Social)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Last updated: Sun 2026-06-21 00:21 IST

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s criticisms as ‘constant, unprovoked attacks’ after he alleged that Meloni ‘begged’ for a photo-op and criticised her foreign policy decisions. In a post on Instagram, the Italian PM explicitly rejected Trump’s claims about her domestic popularity and her reliance on his friendship, affirming her commitment to defending Italy’s interests.

Meloni Rejects Trump’s Claims

‘President Trump, these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done,’ she wrote.

The Prime Minister also directly addressed the President’s grievances regarding the use of Italian military bases.

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Military Base Dispute

Meloni retorted that the use of these bases is strictly governed by pre-existing agreements that her government has consistently respected and emphasised that these terms would not be violated during her tenure.

‘That is also what I did regarding the American military bases in Italy. Their use is governed by agreements that we have always respected, and that cannot be violated as long as I am Prime Minister,’ she said.

‘Italy Is Sovereign’

Concluding her statement, Meloni asserted that ‘Italy remains a sovereign nation’ and dismissed Trump’s commentary on her political standing. ‘In any case, my popularity is none of your concern,’ she wrote, adding, ‘I suggest you focus on yours’.

Trump Targets Meloni

The exchange follows earlier accusations from President Trump, who claimed that Meloni sought to be ‘friends again’ after the US military defeat of Iran solely to ‘get her numbers up.’

US President Donald Trump also reiterated his earlier claim that the Italian Prime Minister repeatedly sought a photograph with him during the recent G7 summit in France.

Iran Policy Criticism

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social, the US President characterised Meloni’s alleged actions as a desperate attempt to boost her domestic popularity, asserting that she is ‘doing poorly in Italy’ and trying to pivot back to him for political gain.

The President also expressed his long-standing grievances regarding Italy’s foreign policy, particularly its stance on the US military conflict with Iran.


G7 Photo Controversy

The tension follows an interview Trump gave to the Italian broadcaster La7, in which he claimed that PM Meloni had insisted on a photo-op with him during the G7 summit and that he had only agreed because he ‘felt sorry for her.’

‘Meloni? She begged me for a photo; I felt sorry for her,’ Trump said during the interview. The remarks have triggered widespread condemnation across the Italian political spectrum and have adversely impacted the ties between the two leaders.

(Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Is JD Vance Finally Heading to Switzerland? US-Iran Talks Set To Begin Amid Fresh Tensions

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Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims
Tags: donald trumpg7 summitgiorgia meloniIran conflictitalyItaly politicsnatoTrump Melonitruth socialUS Italy relations

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Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims

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Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims
Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Trump, Calls His Attacks ‘Senseless’ After Photo-Op Claims
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