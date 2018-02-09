A 19-year-old from Washington has been put under arrest by the police for raping a girl at a party who was dying from drug overdose. The matter was highlighted after a co-worker of the accused went up to the police and stated that he wanted to report a murder. Finding her lying dead, the accused sent a fake message to misguide her parents and later broke her legs and stuffed her into a box to dispose of the body.

In a spine-chilling incident being reported from the United States, a 19-year-old man from Washington has been put under arrest by the police for raping a girl at a party who was dying from drug overdose. The accused also took pictures of the unconscious girl while raping her and shared them his friends in order to brag. According to police reports, after raping her unconscious body of the girl, the accused then went back to work. The accused was identified as Brian Roberto Varela and was arrested by the authorities from Lynnwood, Washington.

Reports suggest that the accused was involved in using and selling of drugs, including marijuana, acid, cocaine and Percocet pills. The accused later took steps to dispose off her body after the victim had died. As per the documents filed in the court, the police stated that the accused didn’t take steps to help the victim while she was dying of an overdose and instead clicked her pictures and shared them with friends. In the documents filed with the court, it was found that the accused bragged that ‘she died having sex with me’.

Later, after the family was worried as the girl had not returned back, the accused used the thumb from her dead body to unlock her phone and send out a message in order to misguide the family of the girl. The accused sent out a message to fool the family into thinking that she had run away from the house and is all fine and lively. The matter was highlighted after a co-worker of the accused went up to the police and stated that he wanted to report a murder. Revealing the matter to the police authorities, the co-worker stated that the suspect had told him ‘he had been at a party Saturday night at a friend’s residence where a woman had overdosed on drugs and died’.

Revealing the incident to the investigators, the co-worker said that the suspect told him that girl was high on drugs. The suspect said that the girl had snorted a line of crushed Percocet pills and also high-potency liquid THC. As per the documents filed in the court, the suspect stated that he had sex with the girl ‘to pass the time’. The co-worker said that the accused told him that he wanted to take her to the emergency soon but was too tired so he went to sleep instead. The next morning he found the dead body of the girl lying next to him.

Finding her lying dead, the accused sent a fake message to misguide her parents and later broke her legs and stuffed her into a box to dispose of the body. After being arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter, controlled substance homicide and second-degree rape, the accused took the investigators that he was about to pack the dead body with onions to minimise the odour.