‘Give Them Nishan-e-Haider,’ Tahawwur Rana Praised 26/11 Terrorists As ‘Martyrs’, Reveals US DOJ

Tahawwur Rana instructed his co-conspirator David Coleman Headley that the nine Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives killed during the attack 'should be given the Nishan-e-Haider,' the highest military gallantry medal in Pakistan.

Over sixteen years since the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that claimed the lives of 166 and injured more than 238, the United States has extradited Pakistani-Canadian businessman and convicted terrorist Tahawwur Hussain Rana. The 64-year-old, who is alleged to be one of the masterminds behind the attacks, was officially arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday.

In a press release made by the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), officials disclosed gruesome details of Rana’s claimed assistance to the assailants. In the statement, when the attacks had been conducted, Rana instructed his boyhood companion and co-conspirator David Coleman Headley that the nine Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives killed during the attack “should be given the Nishan-e-Haider” — the highest military gallantry medal in Pakistan, usually awarded to soldiers who died in action. Rana reportedly remarked that “the Indians deserved it.”

Rana, a retired Pakistan Army Medical Corps officer, is charged with offering critical logistical assistance to the LeT operatives who carried out the attacks between November 26 and 29, 2008. The attackers entered Mumbai by sea before carrying out coordinated attacks at several high-profile targets, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, CST railway station, Leopold Café, and the Jewish Chabad House. They employed automatic firearms and grenades to unleash terror for three days, ultimately leading to one of the bloodiest attacks on Indian grounds.

The Extradition Process and Legal History

Rana’s extradition is a major milestone in India’s decade-long quest for justice in the 26/11 case. Rana was arrested in Chicago in 2009 and was later imprisoned in the United States for his role in another LeT-sponsored terror plot against a Danish newspaper. Rana was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to 14 years’ imprisonment for conspiring to offer material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India filed a formal request for extradition in June 2020, which Rana objected to for about five years. A U.S. magistrate judge signed off on the extradition in May 2023. Subsequent appeals being rejected by a series of U.S. courts — including the Ninth Circuit and finally the U.S. Supreme Court — were put to an end on April 9, 2025, when Indian authorities took custody of Rana from U.S. Marshals.

Rana’s Suspected Involvement in the 26/11 Conspiracy

According to the DoJ, India has claimed that Rana facilitated David Coleman Headley — an American citizen of Pakistani descent, a native-born Daood Gilani, to travel freely in India using a fake business cover. Rana consented to having a Mumbai office of his immigration company and named Headley manager, even though Headley had no experience in immigration. This cover helped Headley to carry out extensive reconnaissance of potential target locations on behalf of LeT.

The DoJ also added that Rana helped Headley submit visa applications that he knew were fake and provided supporting evidence via an unwitting business partner. Headley, who would eventually admit his involvement in plotting the Mumbai attacks and a foiled plot in Denmark, is serving a 35-year sentence in the United States.

Over several meetings in Chicago, Headley reportedly kept Rana informed of LeT’s plans and activities. Even after the attacks, Rana allegedly showed no remorse, instead praising the attackers and justifying the carnage.

After his official arrest by the NIA, Rana was presented before a Delhi court on Thursday. The agency sought 20 days of custodial interrogation to probe deeper into his role and dig up more leads. The court allowed 18 days of custody.

Rana faces several serious charges in India, including conspiracy to murder, perpetrating a terrorist act, and forgery. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life imprisonment or capital punishment under Indian anti-terror legislation.

The U.S. Department of Justice called Rana’s extradition a “critical step towards seeking justice” for the six American victims and hundreds of other victims killed during the 26/11 attacks. With the investigation ongoing, Rana’s arrest in India brings hope for accountability and justice in one of the country’s darkest episodes.

ALSO READ: ‘Critical Step Toward Justice,’ Says DOJ As US Extradites 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana To India