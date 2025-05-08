Home
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Live Tv
‘Giving Terrorists State Funerals A Practice in Pakistan’: MEA Slams Targeted Attacks on Civilians, Sikh Sites In Press Briefing On Operation Sindoor

India’s Operation Sindoor has struck terrorist infrastructure deep inside Pakistan, including radar systems in Lahore and camps in Bahawalpur, officials confirmed Thursday. In a joint MEA press briefing, Colonel Sofia Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh condemned Pakistan’s targeting of Sikh sites and its practice of giving state funerals to proscribed terrorists like Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.

'Giving Terrorists State Funerals A Practice in Pakistan': MEA Slams Targeted Attacks on Civilians, Sikh Sites In Press Briefing On Operation Sindoor

India targets terror hubs in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor; MEA slams state funerals for terrorists, 16 civilians killed in Pak attacks.


In a press conference held by the Ministry of External Affairs, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofia Qureshi provided critical updates on Operation Sindoor, India’s military response to escalating Pakistani aggression. They confirmed that Pakistan has launched targeted attacks on the Sikh community, including strikes on Gurdwaras in Poonch that left three people dead, and disclosed that 16 civilians, including four women, have been killed and 59 others injured in Pakistani attacks. The officials emphasised that India’s countermeasures were precise, focusing solely on terrorist infrastructure, including the neutralisation of Pakistan’s air defence systems and radar in Lahore. “We made it clear we did not target Pakistan’s military installations,” said Foreign Secretary Misri, reiterating India’s commitment to non-escalation—“provided it is respected by Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s Failed Attempt to Hit Indian Military Targets

  • According to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Pakistan attempted to engage multiple Indian military targets, but the attacks were successfully intercepted by India’s integrated defence systems.

  • “A lot of disinformation has been reported from across the border,” said Colonel Sofia Qureshi.

Sites Targeted by Pakistan:

  • Amritsar

  • Bhatinda

  • Srinagar

  • Kapurthala

  • Ludhiana

  • Chandigarh

  • Uttarlai

  • Jammu

  • Pathankot

  • Awantipora

  • Jalandhar

  • Adampur

  • Naal (Near Gurdaspur)

  • Phalodi

  • Bhuj

Pakistan’s Targeted Attack on Sikh Community: MEA

  • Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community, striking Gurdwaras in Poonch, resulting in the death of three individuals.
  • The Indian side condemned this as a deliberate and communal act, noting that Pakistan is misusing religious sites to train terrorists.
  • Pakistan’s attempt to claim the targeted sites were religious sites hit by India was called a “blatant lie” by Indian officials.

Civilian Death Toll and Ceasefire Violations: MEA

  • 16 civilians have been killed, including four women, due to Pakistan’s unprovoked firing.
  • 59 others have sustained injuries, with many caught in heavy mortar shelling across Poonch, Rajouri, and Uri.
  • Pakistan has increased ceasefire violations, deploying heavy mortar along the Line of Control in multiple sectors.

Operation Sindoor: India’s Precision Response

  • The Indian Armed Forces targeted only terrorist infrastructure, not military targets, in their response.
  • Among the key strikes was the neutralisation of Lahore’s air defence systems and radar installations.
  • Officials detailed how Integrated Unmanned Aerial Systems were used to counter Pakistani attacks.

  • According to Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, Pakistan attempted to engage military targets in North and West India, but India’s defence systems intercepted these attempts.
  • “A lot of disinformation has been reported from across the border,” said Colonel Sofia Qureshi, adding that India’s actions were carefully calibrated.

Global Concerns Over Pakistan’s Terror Legacy

  • India pointed to the Pahalgam terror attack as the original escalation, for which The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility twice.
  • The MEA highlighted that Pakistan is home to numerous UN-proscribed terrorists, including Masood Azhar and Hafiz Saeed.
  • Officials noted that Pakistan’s ministers have publicly acknowledged links to terrorism, and the country has a long record of cross-border terrorism and global terror links.
  • India condemned the practice of giving state funerals to terrorists, describing it as part of Pakistan’s “global epicentre of terrorism” reputation.

India Reiterates Its Stance

  • “We reiterate our commitment to non-escalation—provided it is respected by Pakistan,” said Foreign Secretary Misri.
  • He emphasised that India has acted only against terrorist threats, countering misinformation that Indian forces had struck civilian or religious infrastructure such as the Neelum dam, a claim India called “blatantly false.”

