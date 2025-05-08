Global Backing for Operation Sindoor: International Community Shows Solidarity with India

The operation specifically dismantled camps affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India’s Operation Sindoor, a strategic military response targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has received broad international support following its execution on May 7.

World leaders from across the political spectrum have voiced solidarity with India, recognising its right to defend itself in the aftermath of the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam.

Strong Words from the United Kingdom

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak voiced his support for India’s actions, framing the strikes as a justified response.

He posted on X, “No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists.”

No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) May 7, 2025

UK Member of Parliament Priti Patel echoed Sunak’s sentiments, emphasising India’s right to act in self-defence.

In her post, she stated that India must be able to take “reasonable steps to defend itself and dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure that threatens it.”

Today in the House of Commons I reiterated my condolences for those impacted by the atrocity that took place in Pahalgam. We must stand with those affected by terrorism. The UK must work with our friends in India to tackle terrorist threats and engage with India, Pakistan and key… pic.twitter.com/8RXezaJHx0 — Priti Patel MP (@pritipatel) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged caution, even as he acknowledged the seriousness of the situation.

He stressed the importance of diplomatic engagement, saying, “Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern… If this escalates further, nobody wins.”

Lammy reaffirmed the UK’s condemnation of the Pahalgam attack and underscored the need to prioritise civilian safety.

France and Israel Recognise India’s Security Concerns

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot strongly condemned the April 22 terrorist attack, calling the murder of 26 civilians “brutal.”

He also highlighted his presence at the UN to support a Security Council statement denouncing the attack.

Barrot remarked, “We understand India’s desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint…”

France’s official statement conveyed full solidarity with India, reiterating support for its fight against terror groups.

Statement by the Spokesperson of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs: France condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April and expressed its full solidarity with India. France supports India in its fight against terrorist groups. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/LbbWkDUm4e — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) May 7, 2025

In a firm show of support, Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, stated that India had the right to defend itself.

“Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent,” he wrote on X.

Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent. #OperationSindoor — 🇮🇱 Reuven Azar (@ReuvenAzar) May 7, 2025

Wider Western Backing and Strategic Implications

Dutch MP Geert Wilders also threw his support behind India, declaring on X that “Kashmir is 100 per cent Indian” while tagging his post with #PakistanBehindPahalgam.

In the United States, Congressman Shri Thanedar spoke forcefully in favour of India’s response.

He told ANI, “India has the right to defend itself after what happened in Pahalgam… I’m urging that United States supports India at this difficult time.”

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi added that stopping future violence was now more urgent than ever, following the April attack.

“The need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence has become even more urgent,” he said, also warning against further escalation.

India’s global diplomatic standing appears to have bolstered the acceptance of such a cross-border action — a rare instance where key Western voices not only refrained from outright condemnation but actively endorsed the need to neutralise terrorist threats.

Operation Sindoor: A Tactical Strike

India’s coordinated military strikes were carried out between 1:05 am and 1:30 am on May 7. The Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly executed targeted attacks on nine terror camps — four in Pakistan and five in PoJK.

The operation specifically dismantled camps affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi detailed the sites hit in Pakistan: Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya.

At a press briefing in Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, along with Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, shared the mission’s scope and intelligence-based targeting strategy.

India’s firm stance, backed by global acknowledgment, signals a shift in how the international community views cross-border counterterrorism — no longer through a lens of escalation, but of justified defence.

