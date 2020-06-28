With more than 179,000 global cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, US continues to remain the hardest-hit, while India climbs the statistical ladder with 500,000+ confirmed Covid-19 cases.

The global COVID-19 case count has surpassed 9.6 million after more than 179,000 new positive tests were confirmed worldwide over the past 24 hours, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.

According to the WHO’s daily statistical bulletin, a total of 179,316 new cases were reported over the past day, a slight rise from the 177,012 new positive tests reported on Friday.

The organisation confirmed 40,526 new cases in the United States, 39,483 new positive tests in Brazil and 18,552 new cases in India over the previous 24 hours.

Also read: Bhutan denies reports of stopping water supply to Assam, calls it a baseless and distressing allegation

Also read: US to ‘posture appropriately’ to counter China’s aggression against India, Vietnam and others: Mike Pompeo

As a result of the latest increase, the global coronavirus disease case total now stands at 9.65 million, according to the WHO.

A further 6,866 deaths were also registered over the past 24 hours, taking the global COVID-19 death toll to 491,128, the organisation stated. The Americas were the most severely impacted, recording 74.8 per cent of all deaths over the past day.

On Wednesday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the organisation fully expects the global case total to surpass 10 million next week. He added that almost four million new cases have been registered over the past month.

Also read: Kartarpur Corridor set to open soon, says Pak Foreign minister

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App