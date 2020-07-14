John Hopkins University confirms global death toll beyond 500,000, but number of recovered cases at 7M, as US continues to remain the worst affected country, followed by Brazil, by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows.

The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 21:15 GMT on Monday. A total of 570,776 people have died of the disease, the university added.

As many as 7,163,038 COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.

