The worldwide number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has surpassed 13 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows.
The exact number of the coronavirus cases stood at 13,006,764 as of 21:15 GMT on Monday. A total of 570,776 people have died of the disease, the university added.
As many as 7,163,038 COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide.
Also read: Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine expected by fall: Virologist
Also read: Russia completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. The biggest number of cases so far have been registered in the United States, Brazil and India.
Also read: ‘Unknown’ pneumonia in Kazakhstan could be Covid-19: WHO