Home > World > Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025

In 2025, global inflation continues to squeeze economies, with Sudan, South Sudan, Venezuela, and Argentina facing the steepest price surges—some exceeding 100%. Other nations hit hard include Turkey, Iran, Nigeria, Burundi, Zimbabwe, and Laos, where inflation rates remain above 20%, driven by political instability, currency crises, and economic mismanagement.

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 16, 2025 15:30:08 IST

In 2025, a global inflation disaster is affecting all countries and impacting all people worldwide. Many countries are experiencing runaway inflation that will increase prices of food and other necessities and erode purchasing power for consumers, likely leading to economic and social instability. Here are 10 countries with the highest rate of inflation in 2025: 

1. Venezuela- Hyperinflation of approximately 400% due to economic collapse via a political crisis and decades of bad government. 

2. Zimbabwe- Extreme inflation above 170% created by currency devaluation, continued instability, and poor fiscal policy. 

3. Argentina- Inflation at approximately 99%, exacerbated by failing currency, debt crises, and foreign exchange black market exploitation.

4. Sudan- Inflation significantly worse than 70%, part of an ongoing civil war and food insecurity. 

5. Lebanon- The economy is still deteriorating with inflation at about 60%, badly managed currency, and insatiable political factors. 

6. Turkey- The inflation rate is at least 30% because of currency issues, volatility, and lack of monetary policy.

7. Iran- Inflation close to 35%, an effect of sanctions and economic isolation.

8. Nigeria- Inflation toward 34% due to food insecurity and currency abuses.

9. Malawi- Inflation over 32% because of shocks from agriculture. 

10. Angola- Inflation close to 29% trying to stabilize from old economic restructuring issues.

These countries are dealing with a complex set of political, fiscal, and external factors causing prices to increase. The knock-on effects were heavily impacting global markets, global commerce, and commodity prices, leading inflation to be an important issue for countries and the global citizenry in 2025. Countries will have to keep trying to stabilize their currencies where possible, fiscal reform and diversifying their economies.

 This information is based on projections and reports from economic research sources as of 2025. Inflation rates may fluctuate due to policy changes, geopolitical tensions, and global market conditions. The figures are estimates and should not be considered as exact financial data. For updated statistics, refer to official economic reports.

Global Inflation Crisis: 10 Countries With the Worst Inflation in 2025

