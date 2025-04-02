President Donald Trump has announced sweeping tariffs of at least 10% on most goods entering the United States, with even higher duties on major trading partners. Here’s how world leaders are reacting to Trump’s decision.

Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

During a press conference, Albanese did not mince words, calling the tariffs unjustified and counterproductive to U.S.-Australia relations.

“For Australia, these tariffs are not unexpected, but let me be clear- they are totally unwarranted. President Trump referred to reciprocal tariffs. A reciprocal tariff would be zero, not 10%. The administration’s tariffs have no basis in logic and they go against the basis of our two nations’ partnership. This is not the act of a friend,” he said.

In a separate statement, he added:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“It is the American people who will pay the biggest price for these unjustified tariffs. This is why our government will not be seeking to impose reciprocal tariffs. We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth.”

Colombia Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia

Colombia is assessing the impact of Trump’s tariffs, with a focus on protecting its national industries.

“We are looking at the measures, above all in order to protect national industry and our exporters,” he said.

Denmark Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen

Rasmussen condemned the tariffs and warned that escalating trade barriers would harm all sides, and said, “It’s beyond me that the US wants to start a trade war against Europe. No one’s a winner, everyone loses. Instead of raising walls, we should bring down barriers. Europe will stand united. Europe will give robust and proportional answers.”

Ireland Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Micheál Martin

Martin criticized the tariffs as unjustified and expressed deep regret over the U.S. decision. “I deeply regret the US decision to impose 20% tariffs on imports from across the European Union. We see no justification for this. More than â‚¬4.2 billion worth of goods and services are traded between the EU and the US daily. Disrupting this deeply integrated relationship benefits no one. Tariffs drive inflation, hurt people on both sides of the Atlantic, and put jobs at risk.”

He further assured Irish businesses and workers that the government would work to minimize damage, “My priority, and that of the government, is to protect Irish jobs and the Irish economy. And we will work with our companies, multinational companies, and Irish companies, to navigate the period ahead.”

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Despite being seen as a Trump ally, Meloni opposed the tariff decision, warning of broader geopolitical consequences.

“We will do everything we can to work towards an agreement with the United States, with the goal of avoiding a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favor of other global players,” she said.

Norway Minister of Trade and Industry Cecilie Myrseth

Myrseth highlighted the serious economic implications for Norway, which trades extensively with the EU.

“We are doing the calculations and looking through what has come. But it is obvious that this is serious for the world economy, and it is critical for Norway. What we can see at first glance is 20% tariffs against the EU and at least 10-15% against Norway. That is of great importance, because we also send a lot of exports to the EU. So, it will also affect us. This is a serious day, and now, we need to get an overview of what this actually means for Norway.”

Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk

Tusk took a pointed jab at Trump’s rationale for the tariffs, questioning their fairness, “Friendship means partnership. Partnership means really and truly reciprocal tariffs. Adequate decisions are needed.”

Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

Sanchez vowed to protect Spanish businesses and workers while emphasizing the importance of free trade. “Spain will protect its companies and workers and will continue to be committed to an open world.”

Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Kristersson stressed the importance of free trade and cooperation, highlighting the economic ties between Sweden and the U.S.

“Sweden will continue to stand up for free trade and international cooperation. Free enterprise and competition have laid the foundations of the West’s success. That’s why Americans can listen to music on Swedish Spotify and we Swedes can listen to the same music on our American iPhones. This is why I deeply regret the path the US has embarked upon, seeking to limit trade with higher tariffs,” he said.

He further reiterated his desire to resolve trade tensions diplomatically. “We don’t want growing trade barriers. We don’t want a trade war … We want to find our way back to a path of trade and cooperation together with the US, so that people in our countries can enjoy a better life.”

Switzerland President Karin Keller-Sutter

Switzerland, a strong advocate for free trade, expressed concern over the U.S. move but promised a calculated response. “The Federal Council has taken note of the US decisions on tariffs. It will quickly determine the next steps. The country’s long-term economic interests are the priority. Respect for international law and free trade are fundamental.”

European Parliament

Manfred Weber, President of the European People’s Party (EPP)

As the leader of the largest party in the European Parliament, Weber accused Trump of acting out of fear rather than fairness.

“To our American friends, today isn’t liberation day, it’s resentment day. Donald Trump’s tariffs don’t defend fair trade; they attack it out of fear and hurt both sides of the Atlantic. Europe stands united, ready to defend its interests, and open to fair, firm talks.”

ALSO READ: Trump Announces New U.S. Tariffs, Targeting India, EU, China, Vietnam: Here’s A Full List Of New Tariffs