Asian markets traded lower on Wednesday, shaken by a brief yet historic political crisis in South Korea. President Yoon Suk Yeol’s unexpected declaration of emergency martial law, later revoked within hours, sent shockwaves through the region, rattling investor confidence and disrupting markets across Asia.

South Korean Markets Hit Hard

The political turmoil had an immediate and profound impact on South Korean markets. The Kospi index plunged by as much as 2.3% during trading, while the tech-heavy Kosdaq dropped 2%. Samsung Electronics, the country’s largest and most influential company, saw its shares dip by 3% before stabilizing to close 1.12% lower.

The South Korean won also experienced significant volatility. The currency initially tumbled more than 3%, hitting a two-year low of 1,444 per dollar, before recovering to 1,415 as news of the martial law’s revocation spread.

Unprecedented Political Crisis

This declaration marked South Korea’s first imposition of martial law in over 40 years, igniting the most severe political crisis in the nation’s modern democratic history. The announcement prompted widespread protests and a swift backlash from lawmakers, who voted against the martial law decree, further escalating tensions in Asia’s third-largest economy.

The move underscored deep political divisions and raised concerns about regional stability, with investors bracing for potential ripple effects across global markets.

Government’s Assurance to Stabilize Asian Markets

In response to the market turmoil, the South Korean finance ministry quickly moved to reassure investors of its readiness to act decisively. Officials pledged to inject “unlimited liquidity” into the market if necessary, aiming to prevent a broader financial crisis.

Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong held emergency talks overnight, while the central bank’s board convened an urgent meeting to approve measures to stabilize the local credit market, according to Reuters.

Broader Impact on Asian Markets

The shockwaves from South Korea’s crisis reverberated across the region, dampening investor sentiment.

Japan : The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4%, and the broader Topix index dropped 0.6%.

: The Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4%, and the broader Topix index dropped 0.6%. Hong Kong : The Hang Seng index declined 0.25%.

: The Hang Seng index declined 0.25%. Mainland China: The CSI 300 fell by 0.5%.

Not all markets followed the downward trend. Singapore, Taipei, and Manila posted modest gains, offering a sliver of optimism amidst the turbulence. However, other markets such as Sydney and Wellington recorded losses, reflecting the cautious mood among investors.

Investors remain wary as they closely monitor developments in South Korea, where the political crisis may have lasting implications for market dynamics and regional stability. While the immediate panic has subsided, uncertainty lingers, and analysts caution against complacency in the face of potential long-term fallout.