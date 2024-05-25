Global Outcry Over China's Military Activities Near Taiwan

Days after Taiwan’s Lai Ching-te was sworn in as the island’s President on May 20, China conducted two-day-long military drills on Thursday and Friday (May 23-24) around the nation, according to Taiwan News. China labeled these maneuvers as “punishment” for President Lai Ching-te’s stance on Taiwan independence.

State-controlled media in China described the drills as “normal” and “necessary,” but Taiwan’s Presidential Office Spokesperson, Kuo Ya-hui, stated that Beijing’s unilateral actions have damaged peace and stability while posing a challenge to the global order. She added that the president and his national security team closely monitored the drills and took the necessary measures, as reported by Radio Taiwan International (RTI).

Recently, China warned the US that efforts toward “Taiwan’s independence” are a “dead end” and “will only backfire” after an unnamed US official urged Beijing to exercise restraint over the cross-strait situation.

In Lai Ching-te’s May 20 inaugural speech, he expressed hope that China would prioritize the security and well-being of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, according to Kuo. Lai urged China to cease its threats against Taiwan and the region and to take on its global responsibility to maintain peace and stability, Kuo quoted the president as saying.

“My responsibility is to safeguard the nation and ensure the safety of all citizens,” Lai stated during his visit to the 66th brigade of the Marine Corps in Taoyuan, marking his first visit in his capacity as the commander-in-chief of the country’s armed forces.

In the face of “external challenges and threats, we will continue to defend the values of freedom and democracy, and protect regional peace and stability,” Lai said, noting that he would “stand alongside” all military personnel and “protect national security.”

Lai further assured all civilians as he expressed confidence in the military’s ability to stand firm at their posts and work to ensure national security, Focus Taiwan reported.

ALSO READ : Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Shot and Hospitalized After Cabinet Meeting