Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative

Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative

UNSC members slam Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, reject its claims, and warn against nuclear rhetoric during a closed-door session requested by Islamabad.

Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative


In a closed-door session, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strongly criticised Pakistan over its role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator. According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the Council questioned Islamabad on the involvement of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is believed to be behind the brutal assault.

Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Council, had called for the meeting, aiming to internationalise its rising tensions with India. However, the effort backfired as several UNSC members expressed serious concern over Pakistan’s actions and rhetoric. The council members not only condemned the attack but also flagged Pakistan’s recent missile tests and nuclear threats as provocative and escalatory moves.

The UNSC, which includes permanent members like China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US, along with non-permanent members such as Greece, Denmark, South Korea, and Somalia, held consultations for over an hour. During this session, the global body categorically rejected Pakistan’s “false flag” narrative regarding the Pahalgam incident and urged Islamabad to resolve issues bilaterally with India.

UN officials stressed that the civilians killed were targeted based on their religion, calling the act a grave violation of human rights. The Council demanded accountability and lawful justice for those responsible.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite facing intense scrutiny, Pakistan’s envoy Asim Iftikhar dismissed all allegations, accusing India of violating international law by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. India had taken this step in response to the Pahalgam massacre, also cancelling visas of Pakistani nationals residing in India.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ahead of the meeting, had voiced concern over the escalating situation. “A military solution is not a solution,” he stated, urging both countries to step back from the brink and engage in peaceful dialogue. Expressing grief over the attack, Guterres said, “Targeting civilians is unacceptable. Those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means.”

After the session, Greek envoy Evangelos Sekeris, UNSC President for May, called the discussions “productive and helpful.” Russian representatives echoed a similar sentiment, calling for de-escalation. Tunisian diplomat Khaled Mohamed Khiari described the situation as “volatile,” stressing the need for peaceful conflict resolution.

While there has been no official statement from either the UNSC or India post-discussion, the global message from the meeting was clear there is no tolerance for terrorism, and accountability is crucial.

ALSO READ: Pakistan On The 12th Consecutive Day Violates Ceasefire Overnight Along LOC

Filed under

Lashkar-e-Taiba Pahalgam Terror Attack UNSC on Pakistan

US House Speaker Mike Joh

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Vows Full Support To India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack
PM Modi meets NSA Ajit Do

PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions
newsx

DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory In Ujjain Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown
newsx

MHA Call Citizens To Volunteer For Mock Drill On May 7, Here Are The Key...
newsx

Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative
newsx

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Vows Full Support To India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

US House Speaker Mike Johnson Vows Full Support To India Against Terrorism After Pahalgam Attack

PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions

PM Modi Meets NSA Ajit Doval Amid Pahalgam Terror Attack Tensions

DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory In Ujjain Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown

DRI Nagpur Seizes Leopard Skins, Ivory In Ujjain Wildlife Trafficking Crackdown

MHA Call Citizens To Volunteer For Mock Drill On May 7, Here Are The Key Components

MHA Call Citizens To Volunteer For Mock Drill On May 7, Here Are The Key...

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in...

Entertainment

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in Vanity Van

MET Gala 2025: Shakira Says ‘Hi India’ as She Hangs Out With Diljit Dosanjh in

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 2.0? Kiara Advani’s Met Gala 2025 Look Reminds Fans Of Cannes Icon

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And Gets Trolled

Media Fails To Recognize Shah Rukh Khan At Met Gala 2025, He Introduces Himself And

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

Shah Rukh Khan’s Met Gala 2025 Debut: Meet the Person Who Unexpectedly Made it Happen

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row Brings Pride To India

From Kerala To The World: Neytt’s Met Gala Carpet For Third Time In A Row

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media