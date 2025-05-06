Global Outrage At Pahalgam Killings: UNSC Rejects Pakistan’s Narrative

UNSC members slam Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, reject its claims, and warn against nuclear rhetoric during a closed-door session requested by Islamabad.

In a closed-door session, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) strongly criticised Pakistan over its role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 25 tourists and a Kashmiri pony ride operator. According to sources cited by news agency ANI, the Council questioned Islamabad on the involvement of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba, which is believed to be behind the brutal assault.

Pakistan, a non-permanent member of the Council, had called for the meeting, aiming to internationalise its rising tensions with India. However, the effort backfired as several UNSC members expressed serious concern over Pakistan’s actions and rhetoric. The council members not only condemned the attack but also flagged Pakistan’s recent missile tests and nuclear threats as provocative and escalatory moves.

The UNSC, which includes permanent members like China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US, along with non-permanent members such as Greece, Denmark, South Korea, and Somalia, held consultations for over an hour. During this session, the global body categorically rejected Pakistan’s “false flag” narrative regarding the Pahalgam incident and urged Islamabad to resolve issues bilaterally with India.

UN officials stressed that the civilians killed were targeted based on their religion, calling the act a grave violation of human rights. The Council demanded accountability and lawful justice for those responsible.

Despite facing intense scrutiny, Pakistan’s envoy Asim Iftikhar dismissed all allegations, accusing India of violating international law by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty. India had taken this step in response to the Pahalgam massacre, also cancelling visas of Pakistani nationals residing in India.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, ahead of the meeting, had voiced concern over the escalating situation. “A military solution is not a solution,” he stated, urging both countries to step back from the brink and engage in peaceful dialogue. Expressing grief over the attack, Guterres said, “Targeting civilians is unacceptable. Those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means.”

After the session, Greek envoy Evangelos Sekeris, UNSC President for May, called the discussions “productive and helpful.” Russian representatives echoed a similar sentiment, calling for de-escalation. Tunisian diplomat Khaled Mohamed Khiari described the situation as “volatile,” stressing the need for peaceful conflict resolution.

While there has been no official statement from either the UNSC or India post-discussion, the global message from the meeting was clear there is no tolerance for terrorism, and accountability is crucial.

