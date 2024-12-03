Global Praise For India’s One Nation-One Subscription Initiative: ‘India Is Doing Things Right’

India's One Nation-One Subscription (ONOS) plan, launching in January 2025, will provide 18 million students, researchers, and faculty free access to nearly 13,000 journals from major publishers, enhancing academic research accessibility. India's One Nation-One Subscription (ONOS) plan, launching in January 2025, will provide 18 million students, researchers, and faculty free access to nearly 13,000 journals from major publishers, enhancing academic research accessibility.

India is set to transform the landscape of academic research with the launch of the One Nation-One Subscription (ONOS) plan, which will grant 18 million students, researchers, and faculty members free access to nearly 13,000 journals. This initiative, the largest of its kind globally, will start in January 2025 and includes publications from major publishers such as Elsevier, Springer Nature, and Wiley, which have traditionally been difficult to access.

Details of the One Nation-One Subscription Plan

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on November 25, ONOS represents a significant step in democratizing research access in India. Valued at $715 million over three years, the plan covers 30 major publishers and aims to centralize access through a single platform. The initiative was the result of two years of negotiations and is expected to cut research costs by 18%, according to IIM Mumbai. This ambitious project is poised to benefit millions, enhancing their ability to engage in scholarly work and advance academic pursuits.

Global Reactions: Applauding India’s Progressive Move

The initiative has been praised internationally. On Reddit, a U.S. user commented, “Easy access to knowledge is hugely beneficial, and I hope the US can compete with it in the long term.” Another Redditor added, “India is doing things right here,” while Zaitoon from America noted, “Wow. I used to cry about this all the time during med school. Not having access to journals is a huge barrier to (open) science and research. Big equalizer moves from the Indian government.”

An X user expressed admiration for Modi’s administration, stating, “I greatly admire Modi and his cabinet. It’s sad that many people fail to see the incredible work he and his administration have done for the country. They are a prime example of how a nation and its leaders should operate to manage 1.5 billion people while addressing the corruption and mess created by previous governments. Modi is truly an exceptional leader.”

Why Such a Large Investment in Journal Subscriptions?

While the ONOS plan is a significant milestone, it has sparked debates among experts regarding its cost and long-term sustainability. The initiative comes at a time when the global research community is shifting towards Open Access (OA) publishing, which allows free access to research without author fees. Critics like Sridhar Gutam, an OA advocate, view ONOS as a short-term solution, arguing that the funds could be better spent on more sustainable initiatives.

Muthu Madhan, director at O.P. Jindal Global University, voiced similar concerns, suggesting that the money could be redirected to enhance research stipends and improve laboratory infrastructure. However, supporters of the plan, such as Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, emphasize the importance of foundational support for research. Tiwari pointed out that, “Factors like equipment, consumables, and support services are just as crucial as access to journals,” and believes that this scheme will strengthen “research infrastructure, creating a more efficient and accessible environment for academic growth and innovation.”

A New Chapter for Indian Research

With ONOS, India is paving the way for a more inclusive approach to research, ensuring that students and researchers from all backgrounds can access high-quality academic resources. This strategic move not only democratizes knowledge but also sets a new benchmark for other nations to consider as they tackle the issue of academic inequality.

