Global Pro-Palestinian Protests Intensify As October 7 Anniversary Approaches

As the first anniversary of Hamas's attack on Israel nears, tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered across major cities worldwide on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire and heightened attention to the ongoing conflict.

Protests In Europe

In Rome, initially peaceful protests turned violent when a group defied local bans, leading to clashes with police who responded with tear gas and water cannons. Local media reported injuries to both law enforcement and demonstrators.

Similar rallies also unfolded in cities like London, Hamburg, and Paris, with calls for an end to the violence in Gaza. In London’s Russell Square, tensions were high between pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-demonstrators, resulting in multiple arrests.

In Hamburg, around 950 people marched peacefully, while smaller counter-demonstrations occurred without incident.

But, these protests were not confined to Europe. Demonstrators also rallied in New York’s Times Square, chanting for a ceasefire and waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags.

Other demonstrations took place across the globe, including in Denmark, Switzerland, South Africa, India, and the Philippines, where police blocked protesters from reaching the U.S. Embassy.

Meanwhile, in the lead-up to the one-year anniversary of the Hamas attack, around 1,200 Israelis, while more than 41,000 Palestinians have lost their lives since then, reports Gaza’s Health Ministry. However, the conflict shows no signs of abating as both sides brace for further escalation.

