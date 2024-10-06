On the eve of the October 7 anniversary, significant rallies unfolded worldwide, with both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations taking place in various cities. These protests commemorate the anniversary of the Hamas attacks on southern Israel last year, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the hostage-taking of 250 individuals. The subsequent Israeli military actions in Gaza have reportedly led to over 41,000 fatalities, according to figures from the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

In Rabat, the capital of Morocco, tens of thousands gathered to support the Palestinian cause and oppose the normalization of relations with Israel. The demonstration, organized by the National Action Group for Palestine—a coalition of leftist parties and the Islamist Justice and Development Party—featured participants waving Palestinian flags and carrying banners as they marched toward the parliament building. Protesters voiced their opposition to Morocco’s 2020 decision to establish diplomatic relations with Israel as part of the US-led Abraham Accords, chanting slogans like “Resistance does not die” and “The people want an end to normalization.” The Moroccan government has publicly called for a “complete and permanent halt” to Israeli military actions in Gaza but has not signalled any intent to reverse normalization with Israel.

In Berlin, Germany, rival protests showcased the deep divide over the ongoing conflict. Hundreds of demonstrators marched in support of Israel, escorted by police and carrying signs reading “Against all antisemitism.” They chanted phrases such as “Free Gaza from Hamas!” and “Bring them home,” referring to the hostages still held by Palestinian militants in Gaza. Some participants displayed photos of the hostages.

Meanwhile, about 3,500 people rallied in the Kreuzberg neighbourhood, expressing solidarity with Palestinians. Chants of “Gaza, you are not alone” echoed through the streets, accompanied by signs demanding an end to violence against civilians. Although the protest began tumultuously, police reported that the situation was largely peaceful until it intensified later, leading to the dispersal of the crowd in Neukölln after some participants attempted to breach barriers.

In Munich, between 30,000 and 50,000 people participated in a rally supporting Israel and combating antisemitism. Additional demonstrations took place in Dusseldorf and Hamburg, with further events planned for Frankfurt on Monday. Germany, alongside the United States and several other nations, classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization.

In London, thousands gathered at a memorial in Hyde Park to honour the victims of last year’s October 7 attacks. Attendees waved Israeli flags and displayed placards featuring photos of the hostages still in captivity. One poignant speaker was Mandy Damari, whose daughter, Emily, remains a hostage of Hamas. “One year has passed, and she is still in hell. How is it she is still in prison?” Damari lamented during the memorial, which was organized by Jewish groups and the Israeli Embassy.

Just a day earlier, a large pro-Palestinian march also took place in London, where demonstrators called for a ceasefire and urged the UK government to halt arms sales to Israel. The Metropolitan Police noted a “significant” operation to manage the various marches and memorials scheduled over the weekend and into Monday.

In Australia, thousands joined protests in support of Palestinians and Lebanon across several cities, including Sydney, while a pro-Israel rally took place in Melbourne. These events illustrate the ongoing global discourse surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict, with passionate voices advocating for both sides as the October 7 anniversary looms.