Global Tree Extinction Crisis: Over A Third of Species At Risk

In a sobering revelation, scientists have found that more than one-third of the world’s tree species are at risk of extinction in the wild. This stark statistic, which highlights the severity of the biodiversity crisis, surpasses the number of threatened birds, mammals, reptiles, and amphibians combined. The report was released during the UN biodiversity summit, COP 16, taking place in Cali, Colombia.

The Vital Role of Trees

Trees are essential for sustaining life on Earth. They improve air quality, sequester carbon emissions, and serve as habitats for countless species of birds, insects, and mammals. The ongoing threats to tree populations raise significant concerns about the broader ecological implications.

Threats to Global Tree Populations

The assessment, involving over 1,000 scientists and organized by the plant conservation charity Botanic Gardens Conservation International (BGCI) in collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), highlights that 38% of the world’s trees are currently facing extinction. According to Emily Beech from BGCI, “Trees are highly threatened all across the world, but now we have the tools that we need to prioritize conservation action on the ground.”

Major Risks Identified

The primary threats to tree species include land clearing for agriculture and logging. In temperate regions, pests and diseases also pose significant risks. Iconic species such as magnolias, oaks, maples, and ebonies are among those in peril.

Conservation Efforts Underway

Scientists at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London are actively working to preserve tree species globally. Their efforts include collecting seeds and cultivating specimens in arboretums. Conservation researcher Steven Bachman described the findings as “shocking,” warning of the cascading effects on other species dependent on trees. “If we lose the trees, we are losing many other species with them,” he stated.

Other Species at Risk

The latest update to the extinction red list also revealed concerning trends for other species. The European hedgehog is inching closer to extinction, primarily due to habitat loss from agricultural expansion. Additionally, several migratory shorebirds in the UK, including the grey plover, dunlin, turnstone, and curlew sandpiper, are increasingly threatened.

The Path Ahead

As world leaders gather at COP 16 to assess progress on global biodiversity commitments, critical issues remain unresolved, including funding for biodiversity preservation and strengthening national conservation strategies. The summit is set to conclude on November 1, with the urgency for action becoming ever clearer.

